A Saved Evelyn Lozada Responds To OG Interview: “The Devil Has A Really Sneaky, Funny Way Of Trying To Come In To Really Throw You Off Your Path”

Last week, Basketball Wives star Ogom “OG” Chijindu spoke out for the first time since the end of Season 8, doing an interview with WGCI radio host Kendra G in Chicago. During the chat, she talked about her feelings about colorism being an issue during her time on the show, as well as co-star Evelyn Lozada calling her “ugly.” In addition to that, she claimed there was a comment made in her argument with Lozada in Costa Rica that was cut out, which she believes fully refutes Lozada pushing that she’s afro-Latina now.

“I think it’s convenient. You had eight years, nine years you’ve been on the show to talk about that. You never once mentioned afro dash anything,” she said. “But now because you’re being pointed out as what you are showing and what I’m observing, it’s a problem. In Costa Rica during that banter, I said, ‘You’re not Black.’ What got cut out? Her saying, ‘I don’t want to be Black.’ Why did you cut that out? I said yes you do. I also said, you can stuff as much Black boop in your p—y all you want, it still doesn’t make you Black. ‘I don’t want to be be Black.’ Why did that get cut out? Because the narrative was already addressed that oh sh-t, OG just called me out on a very racially charged subject, a very racially charged debate. If we show this? This is going to light the whole world on fire.”

After that interview had people talking on social media, Lozada shared a message on her Instagram Stories to let people know that the devil was busy and she wasn’t having it.

“When things are going really, really well in your life, whether it’s motherhood, career, personal relationships, just life in general, the devil has a really sneaky, funny way of trying to come in to really throw you off your path with negativity, BS,” she said in a video. “It’s so clear to me, and I’m always baffled because I’m like, um, I see what you’re doing. I say this all to say, do not ever let negativity, people, anything, throw you off your path and your mission and the things you’re trying to accomplish, because the closer you get to that goal, the devil is going to try and come in and steal your joy. So that is my message for today.”

If you’ve been sleeping under a rock, this new side of Lozada and new way of responding to things is because she recently got baptized and decided to make a change. Not only did she decide to abstain from having sex until marriage, but she also said she hoped to handle herself differently in the future on Basketball Wives.

“There’s things that happen on Basketball Wives that obviously, I’m only in control of myself and how I respond to somebody saying certain things to me,” she said to Baller Alert in November. “I’m going to keep it all the way one hundred, when I was in Miami I didn’t care. I did crazy stuff, I said crazy things, and I moved on with my life, and I didn’t have a conscience about it. But even with filming last season, you walk away, and I process things. I think about things, and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, maybe that wasn’t the right way to handle that situation.’ Or ‘What is my daughter going to think when she sees this?’ I always know that I need to do better.”