OG Talks Evelyn Lozada Calling Her Ugly: “For Someone Else To Give An Opinion On Someone Else’s Beauty, I Think That Is A Reflection Of Themselves”

The contentious relationship between Evelyn Lozada and Ogom “OG” Chijindu has been documented on episode after episode of “Basketball Wives.”

Their conflict sparked conversations around colorism after Evelyn labeled OG “aggressive” which led OG to be isolated from the rest of the cast “Basketball Wives” during the reunion show.

Tensions came to a head between OG and Evelyn when OG revealed that Evelyn’s ex-husband, Chad Johnson, found her attractive and tried to talk to her at one point.

During a recent interview with Kendra G of Chicago’s WGCI, OG spoke out about the name calling, bringing up Chad again as receipts of her desirability.

“When she called me ugly, if Im so ugly, why is it that the person you love and found you so attractive also finds me attractive. I’m not here to entertain these women. I’m not here to turn you on,” she said.

“Her to call me ugly, you haven’t once heard me call anyone on this cast ugly. Because every pot has a lid, I’m not your lid.”

Kendra dug deeper and asked OG how she felt about the conversation of her attractiveness spreading around social media.

“It just proves that in this society, everyone is focused on things that do not have anything to do with them. when it comes to confidence, beauty, that’s intrinsic. that has to be something you feel on your own.that has to be something that you walk around with your crown and you tell yourself every day, ‘I am gorgeous. I’m beautiful. And I’m going to kill the world.”

“For someone else to give an opinion on someone else’s beauty, I think that is a reflection of themselves…”

Kendra interrupted and asked, “Did it hurt your feelings?”

“Not at all,” OG responded confidently.

You can watch below.