See How Good Our Melanin Looked On The Blue Carpet At The Critics’ Choice Awards

By Brande Victorian
25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The Critics’ Choice Awards may not have as prestigious a reputation as say the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, or SAG Awards, but that doesn’t mean celebrities don’t put their best style foot forward when they step out on the blue carpet for the show. (See actress Cynthia Erivo in her stunning Fendi gown above as the shining example.)

Last night, the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, honoring the finest in filmaking of 2019, were held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in California. Taye Diggs served as host for the show which aired on the CW and his presence set the tone for the gorgeous melanin that arrived on the carpet. From the casts of “This Is Us,” “Pose,” and “When They See Us,” to household names such as Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett, the A-list star power of Black Hollywood definitely had a strong presence. As did the fashions each entertainer wore — and we can’t even say enough about the statement-making natural textures we saw throughout the night.

Scroll through the pages to check out all of the looks from last night and let us know which ones you’re drooling over the most. Were any of your favorite celebs missing in attendance?

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Angela Bassett

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Niecy Nash

Champagne Collet at The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Sterling K. Brown

Champagne Collet at The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Ryan Michelle Bathe

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

MJ Rodriguez

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Ava Duvernay

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Billy Porter

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Zendaya

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Janet Mock

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Taye Diggs

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Susan Kelechi Watson

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Jharrell Jerome

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

Audra McDonald

25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Desus and Mero

 

 

