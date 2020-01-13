See How Good Our Melanin Looked On The Blue Carpet At The Critics’ Choice Awards

The Critics’ Choice Awards may not have as prestigious a reputation as say the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, or SAG Awards, but that doesn’t mean celebrities don’t put their best style foot forward when they step out on the blue carpet for the show. (See actress Cynthia Erivo in her stunning Fendi gown above as the shining example.)

Last night, the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, honoring the finest in filmaking of 2019, were held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in California. Taye Diggs served as host for the show which aired on the CW and his presence set the tone for the gorgeous melanin that arrived on the carpet. From the casts of “This Is Us,” “Pose,” and “When They See Us,” to household names such as Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett, the A-list star power of Black Hollywood definitely had a strong presence. As did the fashions each entertainer wore — and we can’t even say enough about the statement-making natural textures we saw throughout the night.

Scroll through the pages to check out all of the looks from last night and let us know which ones you’re drooling over the most. Were any of your favorite celebs missing in attendance?