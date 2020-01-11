Former ‘LHH: Atlanta’ Star Tommie Lee Will Have Her Own Reality Show

Tommie Lee is returning to reality television but it won’t be on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. Lee, born Atasha Jefferson, will be starring in her own reality show according to The Jasmine Brand.

Details are scarce about her new reality show, but it is reported that it won’t be airing on VH1 or WeTV.

When she was on LHH Atlanta, Tommie was open about her personal and legal struggles as well as her drinking that was definitely problematic. She also filmed candid scenes with her mother, with whom she had a strained relationship with.

Since leaving the show, she had more legal trouble after a physical altercation with her daughter at her middle school. Thankfully, she was able to dodge being sentenced to over 50 years in prison.

Once the legal matter was resolved, the 34-year-old said she had the physical altercation after she was told her daughter bought edible treats that had marijuana in them to school.

“First of all, my daughter took edibles to school and she got a charge from that,” she said on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club last year. “She took them to school, all the kids ate them, and basically, they called me [and told me that] all the kids were rushed to the hospital.”

She added that she was highly concerned because she doesn’t want her daughter to follow in her footsteps.

“That was a real big deal for me [because] I was arrested when I was 15-years-old as a runaway and that’s how I started my record, by being arrested as a runaway. It really hindered my life.”

Instead of prison time, she accepted a plea deal that included an 11 p.m curfew and needing permission to leave the state of Georgia. Lee also pleaded guilty to child cruelty charges.