Damon Dash And Daughter At Odds Over “Bad Dad” Claims: “I’m Not Going To Accept My Children That I Raised Disrespecting Me”

In the ongoing custody battle between Damon Dash and his ex-wife Rachel Roy over his 11-year-old daughter Tallulah and unpaid child support claims, the entrepreneur’s oldest daughter, Ava, is now caught in the middle, and it has created big problems.

On the latest episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, he sat down with his eldest child, son Damon Dash II, aka, “Boogie,” to talk about why he isn’t in a good place with his eldest daughter. He said it’s because the 20-year-old did a deposition in the custody fight for Tallulah that seemingly disparaged his parenting. Not only that, he claimed she has talked to him quite crazy.

“I’m being accused of being like a bad dad,” he said. “Ava, disrespecting me in the street. I be talking to her in the car I bought her, and she’ll just drive the f–k off, like white people disrespectful. If she’s going to be getting involved in the [expletive] that her mother is doing, it shouldn’t be over me fighting to be a dad. Like, she going to turn into her mother on me?”

“Regardless of whatever happens in there, she knows when Tallulah’s with me, Tallulah’s fine,” he added. “We have to have a real, adult conversation. She’s 18, 19 now.”

When Boogie mentioned to his father that Ava had come to him crying, he changed his tone a little to inquire as to what she was crying about. He told her it’s because she feels like she’s caught in the middle of his drama with her mother. In a previous episode, Ava spoke to her brother and admitted that in the custody battle between Rachel and Damon, she wrote the deposition to look out for her little sister. She wrote a statement about “how he treats me and how he treats other people in our family so that the judge could see what it’s like to be a child of Damon Dash.” After that, she said he hadn’t really spoken to her since. She also told him that her father put her in the middle purposely, because she was being asked by Damon to send messages to Rachel, and when the fashion designer would ignore those messages, he would allegedly take it out on Ava.

“She doesn’t want to be involved, then she shouldn’t have got involved,” he told Boogie. “She made a declaration saying I shouldn’t see Tallulah. These are very proactive things. These aren’t, ‘I don’t want to be in the middle.’ This is, ‘I want to be in the middle.'”

“I’m not going to accept my children that I raised disrespecting me on any level. I don’t deserve it,” he added in his confessional. “And I don’t care what their perspectives are, I don’t want it. They never had kids. So until my kids have kids, I don’t want their opinions on how to be parents.”

For the record, he’s actually expecting his fourth child with his current partner, Raquel. Hopefully things are in a better place between Damon and Ava before that child comes into the world.

Despite the tension, the two have had a great relationship in the past. Hit the flip to see photos of Damon and Ava together in happier times over the years: