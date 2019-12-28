Damon Dash Responds To $50 Million Sexual Battery Lawsuit: ‘I Will Not Be Extorted’

After Damon Dash was hit with a $50 million lawsuit for alleged sexual battery on photographer Monique Bunn, he responded via Instagram. Instead of trying to claim he is innocent, he launched a personal attack on the lawyer defending the plaintiff, Chris Brown. Besides representing Monique Bunn, Brown is also representing director Josh Webber, who filed a $7 million lawsuit against Dash as well.

In the video he posted on IG, Dash is giving Brown a tongue lashing and promising to ruin his career and calling him a culture vulture during a 50-minute deposition. Under a video of his deposition regarding the lawsuit Webber filed against him, Dash accused Brown of trying to make him look like a “black Harvery Weinstein.”

“Chris Brown The Lawyer is a culture vulture, He is now trying to start the black Harvey Weinstein me too movement against me and he is representing another lawsuit with another allegation #ChrisBrownTheLawyer I’m gonna deal with this on a beach in Hawaii … I will not be extorted… check your mans Collar at the end wait for it …more depositions with #chrisBrownthelawyer coming soon!”

In the lawsuit filed by Bunn, she accuses the former Roc-A-Fella boss of inappropriately touching her while she was asleep in his home while she was working with him on a project in April of this year. According to the lawsuit, while she was asleep Dash entered the bedroom and touched her breast and buttocks. When Bunn woke up, she told Dash “I am sleeping” and “I will fight you.” In efforts to silence her about the incident, Bunn claims that Dash told her that he had orchestrated a deal with WeTV for docuseries on her behalf but that deal did not exist.

Ever since the incident, Bunn claims that Dash and his fiancee, Raquel Horn, are refusing to return her hard drive with over 20 years of photography on them. Bunn is a respected hip-hop photographer and has taken photos of greats like Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim and Diddy.