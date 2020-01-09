Amanda Seales Says Marriage Is Not A Goal For Her For A Very Woke Reason

Amanda Seales is good on marriage.

Though she plays a married woman on HBO’s Insecure, the goal for her isn’t to end up walking down the aisle.

The 38-year-old comedian, actress and TV personality said at her new post on The Real that she isn’t against tying the knot if life takes her in that direction, but she will be just fine without such a formally recognized union because “there are just more options.”

“Marriage is not that — it’s not like a goal for me,” she said. “I think at the end of the day, if it ended up working out that that made sense, fine. If not, we just gon’ buy a property together and do a ceremony that says, hey, we only doing us, and that has double meaning.”

“I mean, I think at this point in my life, I just don’t feel comfortable bringing the government into my relationship,” she added. “I think there’s also, just the fact that we just live in a different time. I think once upon a time, marriage was set as the goal because for a lot of women, just socially, that was our best way at getting access to finance, to safety, to security, but we’re in a different era. There’s just more options. It’s not to say one is better than the other.”

Jeannie Mai asked Seales what about the commitment that people make to each other in marriage, and if she would feel like she was going to miss out on that. The I Be Knowin’ comedian said signing a marriage license shouldn’t be what it takes for you to do right by your partner.

“If we gotta sign a paper for you to be committed to your word, then I feel like you ain’t really committed to your word,” she said.