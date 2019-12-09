Cassie And Husband Alex Fine Welcome A Baby Girl

Cassie and her husband Alex Fine welcomed their daughter into the world this past Friday.

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple report that Cassie delivered at an L.A. County hospital and that the newlyweds named their daughter Frankie Fine.

Frankie reportedly weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz and was just a bit over 21 inches long.

Cassie and Alex announced that they were expecting a child in June. The two got engaged in August and married in September. It’s been an eventful year, culminated by this birth.

As we reported earlier, Cassie has been particularly excited about raising a girl.

“In today’s world, it’s so easy to get caught up in what everyone else is doing; so I want her to grow-up to feel confident in who she is and stay her course. I hope to help guide her in this by always being supportive and listening. Kids say what is on their minds; sometimes, it just may not be directly. I think that it’s our job, as parents, to tune in and pay attention to what they’re thinking and how they feel.

My husband is continuously saying that he wants her to play sports and be tough and I, of course, want her to take ballet (ha!), but at the end of the day, she’s going to be whomever she wants to be, and we need to encourage and support that. I mean, who knows, maybe she’ll be a football-playing ballerina!

…

I always assumed that becoming a mom was going to be this stressful, scary thing, but I haven’t felt that way in the slightest. Instead, I feel so fortunate to have this opportunity to be her mom. I am very much looking forward to having a girl. I would have loved a boy as well, but it feels so special to have a little girl.”

It’ll be interesting to see if her feelings of not being stressed remain as she raises her daughter. Either way, congratulations to the Fines.

We’re wishing Cassie a healthy recovery.