Style To Steal Or Girl, Stop? The Trendy And The Tragic Looks At The 2020 Golden Globes

1 of 12

of 12

Did you tune into the Golden Globes last night? Yeah, neither did we. Truth be told, there weren’t enough Black nominees for us to commit several hours to tuning in, and we hadn’t seen most of the films nominated (Dolemite Is My Name and Marriage Story we did see, and they’re great!). Still, that didn’t stop us from keeping our eye on the fashions our favorites wore for the big night. They may not have taken home gold, but everyone from Cynthia Erivo to Beyoncé certainly turned heads in some bold fashions that showed off curves. There was plenty of black on the red carpet in terms of the color choices, but there were also shimmering golds, bright whites, baby pinks, some royal purple and even some prints here and there. See who wore what and tell us if it was a good look by hitting the flip. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 6, 2020 at 1:05am PST Beyoncé The Best Original Song nominee does things on her own terms now. While it was a surprise that she and husband Jay-Z showed up at the Golden Globes, it was no shock that they skipped the red carpet and came in an hour after the show started, fashionably late. The beauty wore a custom Schiaparelli gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels for the night. She may have gone back home to her “fifty ‘leven children” empty-handed, but she certainly looked like an award. It’s a win to us. Cynthia Erivo The Harriet nominee wore custom Thom Browne to the show. We love the dress, the hair and the jewels. The shoes, however, weren’t the best choice. Nevertheless, we like the look.

Tiffany Haddish Tiffany looked cute in Galia Lahav, but a tad plain for an awards show that’s all about taking risks on the carpet. Not to mention, the hair doesn’t do her any justice. Nice dress for any other occasion, but we’re going to pass for the Golden Globes.

Kerry Washington She may be a mother of three, but Kerry made it clear she can still be a showstopper in this Altuzarra ensemble. Unfortunately, it was a tad too long at the bottom and with the sleeves. Still, we love the bob and the red lip, but we can’t say it’s enough to save the look.

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Winnie Harlow Model and now actress Winnie Harlow showed up at the show giving us va-va-voom in shimmering fringe LaQuan Smith. From head to toe, this one’s a winner for us.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is it a very simple look? In design perhaps, but the actress looked like a chic Golden Globe in gold Gucci. Our only wish was that she had jazzed up the hair, and what if the shoes matched her bold red lip? That would have been fire!

Da’Vine Joy Randolph The Dolemite Is My Name star looked lovely in purple at the show. We don’t know who is behind her gown, but she confidently nailed the look with flattering accessories, soft makeup and hair. It’s a win for us!

Billy Porter You already know Billy Porter is a game changer when it comes to fashion, so we had to add him to this list. The Pose nominee wore white hot Alex Vinash with a detachable train. If you ask us, it’s one of his best looks.

Jennifer Lopez The Hustlers nominee wore Valentino to the awards, and while we love the makeup and the hair, this dress was a huge NO. It not only was wrinkled at the bottom but she also looked like something fitting for the top of a Christmas tree.

Zoe Kravitz Always one for simplistic glamour, Zoe Kravitz wore a printed off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent number to the show. We love the contrasting polka dots, the ruffled top, pixie haircut and red lip. Everything came together very nicely.

Lisa Bonet What better accessory than a husband like Jason Momoa? Lisa Bonet stayed true to her style by rocking a flowing, sheer Fendi gown. While it wouldn’t have been our first pick for a Golden Globes look, it is, as mentioned, very much in line with how Bonet does the red carpet these days — bohemian chic meets sexy.

Jeannie Mai The Real host did the Globes in a pair of simple white wide-leg trousers with an ornate top. We could appreciate the hair and makeup, but we weren’t a fan of the overall look. The top literally looked like armor. Pass.