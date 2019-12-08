Porsha Williams Is Ready To Have Baby No. 2 With Fiancee’ Dennis McKinley

After their relationship nearly crumbled due to infidelity, Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have rekindled their romance. Now that they have gotten past that dark time, the lovebirds are ready to work on baby no. 2. While on Dish Nation, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said that they want to have another baby within the next year.

“PJ needs someone to play with,” the 38-year-old said. “I will say this, we are talking about it, and if it does not happen by PJ’s birthday, or by June, my birthday next year, then it won’t be happening … if it happens it happens.”

McKinley and Williams welcomed their daughter Pilar Jhena in March.

Williams revealed that she and McKinley had reconciled in October and that RHOA viewers will see them go through counseling this season to work on their relationship.

“It’s been a long road, one we’re still on,” she told Us Weekly. “We’re going day by day rebuilding our relationship and making sure our foundation is where we want it to be to have a strong family… Fans will see us in counseling and will see me dealing with real life. A lot of what a lot of people deal with in relationships, they’re going to see on TV — the good and the bad and the ugly.”

Take a look at the Q&A below.