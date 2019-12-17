Le’Andria Johnson Gives Emotional Performance Of “Deliver Me” At McDonald’s Gospel Tour As She Talks Taking Personal Struggles “One Moment At A Time”

When you have a musical lineup that includes Keke Wyatt, Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard, Le’Andria Johnson, Tye Tribbett, Donald Lawrence, and Sir the Baptist, it’s hard to decide who to be most excited about. But at McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston this past weekend, it was obvious Johnson was blessed and highly favored by both God and the thousands of fans and believers inside the sanctuary at Lakewood Church.

Friday night’s free concert was the last stop of the seven-city tour which infused traditional Christmas songs with gospel classics. This is McDonald’s 13th year of the tour which supports Ronald McDonald House Charities. This year alone, nearly $100,000 was raised to help families with sick or injured children stay close to one another while receiving medical care, and judging from the performances, it’s easy to understand why such a large number of donations poured in.

Houston was a unique experience in that it was the only city where Franklin and Johnson performed. And while the “King of Urban Gospel” put thousands on their feet as he closed out the show performing his top hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, it was Johnson who truly moved the spirit. Lawrence invited his friend on stage to perform their hit song “Deliver Me” and the crowd was in awe as the singer who’s personal struggles with alcohol have been publicly documented through social media and the singer’s appearance on “Iyanla, Fix My Life” sang out her personal testimony.

When we spoke to Johnson about performing, she shared, “It feels great to be on any stage with Donald Lawrence, but even better being part of the finale for McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour. It’s always great to have a platform or vehicle for artists to showcase their music and then seeing the impact that it’s had on the community.”

It was nearly 10 years ago when Johnson won the BET singing competition “Sunday Best.” Since then, she said she’s “grown a lot as a performer, an artist and in my faith.”

After performing “Deliver Me,” Johnson and Lawrence were presented with plaques commemorating “Deliver Me” as the most played song of 2019 on Gospel Airplay according to Billboard. Upon acceptance, Lawrence asked the crowd to show Johnson some love and keep her in prayer. When we asked the 36-year-old what she’s learned about herself through the challenges she’s experienced and her sobriety journey, she told us, “Through it all, I’ve had to trust the process both professionally and personally and just commit to the right now. That’s what I’m doing, taking one moment at a time.”

Something Johnson is fully committed to is singing for the Lord and continuing to share her gift with the masses.This past July, we interviewed the Grammy Award winner and she told us she wanted to work on another album. On Friday she confirmed things are in the works. “I’m going back into the studio first quarter in 2020. New Year and New Music coming soon.”

