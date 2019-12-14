Kevin McCall No Longer Has A Chance Of Getting Custody Of Daughter With Eva Marcille

Earlier this year, Kevin McCall filed a lawsuit against Eva Marcille in efforts to gain joint custody of their five-year-old daughter, Marley Rae. Due to his failure to respond to a motion to dismiss the case, he no longer has a chance of getting custody of his daughter.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the case was dismissed with prejudice. When a case is dismissed with prejudice, it is dismissed permanently with no chance of being brought back to court. When he first filed the lawsuit in September, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star moved to have the case dismissed, claiming McCall was dangerous and had never paid her child support.

McCall also showed he can be quite irrational when he showed up to a custody hearing for Marley last month and then got into a fight with a security officer after he was told he could not be on Instagram Live while in the courthouse. McCall has since been charged and is facing five years in prison if convicted.

Marcille and McCall split back in 2014. Marcille said during their relationship she experienced domestic violence.