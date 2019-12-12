“Well, Damn!”: Mo’Nique Never Understood Why People Called Her “Skinny” After Weight Loss Until She Watched The Parkers Reruns

Comedian Mo’Nique spent a good chunk of this decade, aside from calling out foolishness in Hollywood, getting in the best shape of her life. Now 51 and having successfully maintained a weight loss of more than 90 pounds, people ask her if she considers herself one of the “skinny b—hes she used to come at in her stand-up, and for the Oscar winner, it’s a surprise that anyone would say she’s anywhere near thin.

“Right now, I’m still between 198 and 210. I still teeter. Now in American society, that is still a big woman,” she said during a recent visit to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “If I was an MMA fighter I’d be a heavyweight right? If I was a regular boxer, I’d be a super heavyweight. So I’m still a big woman, but it makes me say, how big was I? How big was I that now they look at me and say, ‘You’re skinny’? Well, damn is all I can say.”

Mo said she didn’t get the “skinny” comments until she tuned into a few episodes of her old UPN hit sitcom The Parkers, which aired from 1999 to 2004. It was then, while watching herself play the very colorful Nikki Parker, that she really realized how much bigger she was. Of course, the star had a great sense of humor about it.

“I watched a couple of episodes of The Parkers, and I watched when Nikki would be walking away and I say, ‘Well, damn!’ she said as the hosts laughed. “‘Okay. Alright, baby.’ Nikki had [Professor] Oglevee love behind her.”

Mo, who once weighed 300 pounds, was able to slim down over the years thanks to intense exercise, including dance routines, with trainer Dwight Holt, Jr. She also cleaned up her way of eating, which included going as far as a raw food diet. Her efforts helped the star celebrate being under 200 pounds for the first time in her adult life back in 2018.

“I said that I would share this journey with y’all, the weight loss and getting healthy,” she said in a video on Instagram. “And today when I got on the scale, since I was 17 years old, I’ve been over 200 pounds. Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 pounds. So I wanted to let y’all know it’s possible, we can do it and we can get there.”

Having this success with her weight loss and overall health has allowed the comedian and actress to really enjoy getting older, from the gray hair to the increase in candles on her birthday cake.

“Being 51, I’m at the best I’ve been in my life,” she said. “I still have a ways to go, but getting older, because when we were younger and you saw older people, my mother at 50 to me, she was old. Everything about her was old. But for us it seems there is something different happening. I’m enjoying letting it happen.”

“Like Gary [With Da Tea], he said, ‘Mo’Nique what you gon’ do with the gray hair?’ I’m a let it happen. Come on in, baby! I’ve earned this.”

Love it. Check out her chat with Rickey Smiley and co. below.