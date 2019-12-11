Twitter Takes Killer Mike To Task For His Hotepian Thoughts On Feminism

More often than not, the Black men who positioned themselves at the forefront of Black liberation movements or discourse have failed to recognize the ways in which their rhetoric completely ignores entirely or degrades Black women. Instead of acknowledging these weaknesses in leadership, many of these men have chosen to attack feminism, the idea that promotes equality among the sexes.

For some reason these men have interpreted the quest for equality among the sexes to somehow threaten not only their positions but the Black community at large.

We saw something like this when writer Torraine Walker fired off this tweet.

The greatest trick white feminism ever played was convincing Black women that Black men were the enemy. — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) December 8, 2019

Rapper and activist Killer Mike agreed, posting this.

Crafted by this CIA agent. pic.twitter.com/KJptIelO3p — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) December 8, 2019

In response, several people took the rapper to task for suggesting that Black women were being manipulated by White women in the quest for their own rights. See what they had to say about him and men like him on the following pages.