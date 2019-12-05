Surprise! Ashanti Just Joined The Millennium Tour Lineup And Our Nostalgia Dreams Are Complete

Early 2000s heads, rejoice! Ashanti has officially joined the Millennium Tour. Headliner Omarion shared the announcement on his social media, with an updated flyer featuring the R&B crooner.

“🚨 TOUR ALERT! 🚨 So excited to announce that *Ashanti * will be joining The Millennium Tour lineup! 😍 Don’t forget to use the pre-sale code PARTY or HITS today only to save $5 off the purchase of your ticket. General on sale starts at 10AM. More cities to be announced. Join the tour’s email list and get ticket information at 👉 GSquaredEvents.com,” he wrote on Instagram.

Omarion announced the 2020 tour featuring himself, Bow Wow, Omarion, Ashanti, the Ying Yang twins, Lloyd,Sammie, & Pretty Ricky last week. The timing of the announcement (Lil Fizz’s birthday) set Black Twitter on fire, since B2K was visibly absent from the line-up. Fans speculate B2K was taken off the tour after Lil Fizz hooked up with Omarion’s baby mama, Apryl Jones.

B2K bandmate J Boog seemingly confirmed the rumors when he told his Instagram followers that Lil Fizz “ruined 99% of everything.”

“Moving on man, this is a great year, we got some things going on,” he said in a video a few weeks back, “Fizzle Pop ruined everything, I wouldn’t say he ruined everything, but about 99% of it though,” he explained as an unknown person laughed camera.

Even though the show will be a little different without Team B2k, we are sure Ashanti will make the night complete.