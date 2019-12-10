Lizzo Says You’re Mad She Bared Her Butt Because You’re Not Used To Seeing “A Body Like Mine Doing Whatever It Wants To Do”

As you probably noticed on Monday, everyone, at least on Twitter, had a lot to say about singer/rapper Lizzo’s butt.

Of course, this trending topic ran wild because the 31-year-old, born Melissa Jefferson, attended a Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday in fishnet stockings and a shirt that had a cutout in the back where you could see the star’s a– in a thong. Many people debated whether or not the look was appropriate, with some noting that such an ensemble has been worn by smaller women (and even men) without much fuss, and others saying in a family environment on public seats, it was a distasteful move. As for Lizzo though, as you probably could have guessed, the “Good as Hell” singer cared not.

She took to Instagram Live after all the online controversy to let people know that she was unbothered, and they should be, too.

“I just hope that who I am, and the essence of me and the things I choose to do as a grown a– woman can inspire you to do the same,” she said. “You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let someone stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I’ve always been, now everyone’s looking. Your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life or my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know, if you really, really don’t like my a–, you can kiss it, because kissing it makes it go away. I promise [puckers lips and laughs].”

The star, recently nominated for a whopping eight Grammys and at the peak of stardom, said she’s too blessed to be stressed about how people feel about her body and what she does with it.

“I just want y’all to know it doesn’t matter what goes on on the Internet, nothing really breaks my joy,” she said. “I’m a really solid, grounded person and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing how it dresses and moving the way that it moves. But I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous or I don’t want to censor myself because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself. I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them. [laughs]. B—h you really think ’cause somebody on Twitter think I’m not cute, I’m gon’ stop existing? [laughs]”

Afterward, Lizzo spoke on the journey she’s been on, from at one point sleeping in her car and not knowing where her next meal was going to come from while grinding in the industry to finally breaking big. With that in mind, she’s embracing the ride and her curves.

“So I’m going to keep doing whatever the f–k I wanna do, and I hope that that inspires you to do whatever the f–k you wanna do,” she said.

This stance is nowhere near a shocker for the star. Since she really found success, she’s been a major body positive advocate, especially when it comes to her own figure.

“I love my body. No matter what angle you shoot it at … my body is just so f–king beautiful all the time,” she said in V Magazine earlier this year. “I may talk s–t about it sometimes, but f–k. She’s still a bad b—h.”