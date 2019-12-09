Lizzo Had Her Bare Butt Cheeks Out During A Laker’s Game & The Internet Had A Lot To Say About It

Singer Lizzo is well known for her catchy songs, rockstar vocals and flute-playing skills, but her recent photos are giving her curvy body some spotlight too.

The 31-year-old has been posting some risque photos to her Instagram, showing off her physical assets and body confidence.

But the Grammy-nominated star took it up a notch when she showed up to a Laker’s game with her full butt out. From the front, it looked like Lizzo was just rocking an oversized tee–but from the back, the “Truth Hurts” crooner’s butt cheeks can be seen through a peek-a-boo sized cut out. At one point, the Laker’s cheerleaders took the floor to dance to Lizzo’s song, “Juice,” and the Detroit native jumped up to twerk on the Megatron.

The moment became a trending topic on Twitter, with many fans divided on if the moment was bold or trashy.

If Lizzo is only “getting away” with showing her ass because she’s big (which isn’t true and is easily debunked but let’s play along), good. Big women haven’t been able to “get away” with half of what small ones do, so don’t try and keep score now. — jamilah (read bio before DMing) (@JamilahLemieux) December 9, 2019

One things for sure, no matter how the Internet feels, Lizzo is going to keep doing her. And anyone who doesn’t agree can, well, kiss her a**.

In an interview with Glamour back in August, Lizzo explained that she doesn’t want her body confidence to be read as “brave.” To her, she’s just existing comfortably in a body that people are often uncomfortable with.

“When people look at my body and be like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so brave,’ it’s like, ‘No, I’m not.’ I’m just fine. I’m just me. I’m just sexy,” she said.

“I don’t like it when people think it’s hard for me to see myself as beautiful,” she added. “I don’t like it when people are shocked that I’m doing it.”

You can read more Twitter reactions below: