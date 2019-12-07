Baby Phat Has Officially Relaunched

Baby Phat is officially back. Earlier this year, Kimora Lee Simmons’ brand collaborated with Forever 21 to get the streetwear brand back on the racks. Yesterday (Dec. 6) the franchise reluanched on their own and revealed their new collection on their website.

The new Spring/Summer 2020 campaign was recently released with Simmons’ daughter, Aoki Lee, 17, and Ming Lee, 19, sporting some of the collection’s sexy looks. Aoki Lee and Ming Lee are spearheading the relaunch. Since they inspired their mother to bring the brand back it’s only right.

“I think it’s a huge opportunity to teach by example: to always keep growing and pushing yourself to evolve,” Simmons told Refinery 29 earlier this year. “Baby Phat is our family business in a lot of ways, and I’m excited for them to participate in a hands-on way to rebuild it alongside me.” She continued: “Our strategy is tied to embracing all the exciting things that have happened in the market so that Ming Lee and Aoki Lee can tell their story to a new generation young women, some of whom may not have even been born during our first go around.”

This time around, the pieces are a bit more pricey, ranging from $75 to $300. The velour suit top alone is $150. The signature tank tops are $75 while t-shirts are $85.

Yesterday’s unveiling was just a teaser. By the looks of the ad campaign, we can expect more high end and sultry pieces like fur stoles, mini dresses, kitty heels, opera gloves and bodysuits.