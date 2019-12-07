A ‘Moesha’ Reboot Is On The Way

Over the past few years there has been talk of rebooting classic black sitcoms like Living Single, Martin, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and others. Now another ’90’s favorite may be returning back to the small screen. While at Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 29th Annual DIVA Foundation gala, Ralph asked her former Moesha castmates William Allen Young and Brandy about the possibility of bringing the show back to life.

“We would like to know, would you like to do a Moesha reboot?” Ralph asked while on stage.

“Yeah, absolutely. I’m here for it. I’m here to solidify that we’re gonna bring Moesha back,” Brandy replied.

While the announcement is giving us major nostalgia, no details have been provided as far as which stars will be returning or what network the reboot will call home.

Moesha aired on UPN from 1996 to 2001 and starred Brandy, William Allen Young, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Yvette Wilson, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn Ray J, Marcus T. Paulk and Lamont Bentley. Throughout its six seasons, we saw Moesha go through the teenage trials and tribulations of trying to exercise her independence under the watchful of eye of her strict father Frank Mitchell (Young), come into her womanhood without the guidance of her deceased mother but with the help of stepmother Dee (Ralph) and navigate her complicated love life alongside her best friends Kim (Vaughn), Niecy (Jackson) and Hakeem (Bentley). Unfortunately stars Bentley and Wilson passed away.