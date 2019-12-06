ICYMI, Kandi Burruss Has A Younger Sister And Wants To Know If You Think They Look Alike

Did you know Kandi Burruss has a sister?

If you’re a serious fan, that’s probably old news. For those of you not as in the loop though, she does indeed have a younger half-sister, the daughter of her father. The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a side-by-side collage of herself and her sibling, whose name is Rebekah, asking fans to let her know if they think the two look alike. The star said she never really saw a resemblance, though her sister insists they do.

“I always told my sister @rebekahvocals we don’t look alike. So she did a side by side to prove her point,” she wrote. “What do y’all think? We have the same father for those who are wondering.”

Fans on Kandi’s page were torn, with some saying there was no resemblance and others saying they do look similar. The ladies certainly share some features, including those ‘brows and lips, so there is a slight resemblance in that way. Rebekah seems to look most like their father, though. If you need further proof of that, keep scrolling.

Back in 2012, Kandi first shared a photo of herself and her sister baby sister, both surrounding their dad and smiling the same smile:

While many may not be familiar with Rebekah, they’ve likely heard of Kandi’s late brother, Patrick, who shared the same father and mother (Mama Joyce). Patrick died in 1991 in a car crash. His middle name was Riley, which is of course the name of Kandi’s firstborn daughter. The star has said that Patrick was quite sensible and helped the family, as well as her group Xscape, resolve conflict. She claimed that if he were still alive, Xscape would have lasted a lot longer.

“Happy Birthday to my brother Patrick! He was the best big brother in the whole world,” she wrote on his birthday last year. “Sometimes I wonder what would he be doing if he was still here. I still miss him.”

It’s unclear if Kandi and her sister have the same type of bond as she had with her brother, but we’re glad to see that they have a good relationship. Maybe we’ll see Rebekah, who is reportedly a singer as well, in a cameo on RHOA soon?