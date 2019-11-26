Chess Not Checkers: Omarion Announces Millennium Tour Without B2K…On Lil Fizz’s Birthday

For months now, we’ve marveled at Omarion’s pose in the midst of pressure. With the announcement that the mother of his children Apryl Jones and his former bandmate Lil Fizz were carrying on a full relationship, complete with cohabitation, people thought that he might have felt some sense of betrayal. But that was not the case at all.

Instead, Omarion has consistently taken the high road. When rumors started to swirl about their coupledom, he was dancing and sliding on vacation. And when someone finally asked him to share his thoughts about Fizz and Apryl’s relationship, he told Vlad Tv, he don’t feel no ways tired.

“I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. I think they should change the narrative though because what they’re doing—because if it’s their so-called happiness. I shouldn’t be a part of that.”

There you have it.

At the end of the day, it was nice to see a man take the high road, not being possessive of an ex. Though this situation would have warranted some feelings. But perhaps the reason Omarion has been so unbothered is because he knew he had another power play in his pocket.

Today, on what happens to be Lil Fizz’s birthday, Omarion announced that he is headlining a the Millennium Tour, this time without B2K. The new lineup will feature Bow Wow, Sammie, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Soulja Boy and Ying Yang Twins.

The internet has been hanging on every last development between these former friends. So you know they had quite a bit to say when Omarion dropped this bombshell. See what they had to say on the following pages.