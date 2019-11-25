A Very Married Justin Timberlake Caught In Compromising Position With Co-Star

Justin Timberlake has some explaining to do to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, after photos surfaced of the crooner and actor getting a tad too close to his co-star while in New Orleans.

The 38-year-old star is in NOLA filming the movie The Palmer and during a night out recently, he and co-star Alisha Wainwright were seen hanging out on a balcony at the bar The Absinthe House. In photos obtained by UK site The Sun, Timberlake can be seen sitting in front of a small table with plenty of empty or near empty glasses of alcohol on it. In the images, Timberlake can be seen holding his co-star’s hand, and the 30-year-old actress can be seen in other photos with her hand on top of and rested in the inner part of his thigh. Granted, it could have been completely innocent, but was it inappropriate on the part of both parties? Indeed.

In Wainwright’s defense, video taken by paparazzi at the bar shows that Timberlake was pretty drunk and was being a bit too friendly also with another young woman present. At one point, he gets up and seems to need help walking straight. The other woman helps him walk away from the balcony and Wainwright stays behind to chat with others.

While Timberlake hasn’t spoken about the photos that are out, a rep for the actress cleared the air about the moment.

“There is no validity to this speculation,” the representative told PEOPLE. “They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

Wainwright is best known for her work as Maia Roberts on the Freeform series Shadowhunters, and Nicole Reese in the Netflix series Raising Dion alongside Michael B. Jordan. She is a Florida native with a Jamaican mother and a Haitian father. On a cool side note, before she was an actress, she was a scientist, studying botany.

She’s also pretty gorgeous. To see more photos of Wainwright, hit the flip: