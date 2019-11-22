“There’s Something I Needed To Reveal” R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Shares A Cryptic Message

There’s no telling what has been going on with R. Kelly’s live-in girlfriends Joycelyn Savage, 23, and Azriel Clary, 21, since the singer has been arrested. His homes have been foreclosed. We don’t know how far he’s paid up on his apartment in Chicago’s Trump Tower. And considering that he has been denied release until his trial, we don’t know how these two are supporting themselves. Being that they started dating the singer straight out of high school, they didn’t have jobs.

Since Kelly’s detainment, both Clary and Savage have maintained that they’re doing just fine and that their lifestyles haven’t changed. They’ve defended Kelly and their polygamous relationship. Since Kelly has been detained, he’s only been able to add one of their names to his visitation list at a time. He is allowed to change the names every 90 days, which the young women found unfair.

We didn’t hear much more from Clary and Savage but we started seeing them out and about, doing normal teenage activities since he has been locked up. This past September, they were seen driving around on Labor Day weekend in a Vanderhall Venice three-wheeler.

But there’s no telling what their day-to-day lives have been like and if the two have had a change in perspective regarding their relationship with Kelly.

And while we still don’t know entirely, a recent message from Joycelyn seems to suggest that something has changed.

Savage, who now identifies herself as a recording artist on her Instagram page, recently posted this message.

“There’s something I need to reveal, something I’ve [sic] should’ve talked about a long time ago. This is my story!”

In the caption for the post, Savage wrote, “I’m Sorry.”

But she didn’t expound further.

Hopefully, she’ll decide to share this story whatever it may be.