The Grammy Nominations Are Out And Twitter Is Mad As Hell About Your Faves Being Snubbed

The 2020 Grammy nominations were released this morning, and man oh man, talk about a list of people you probably have never heard of. Or maybe that’s just how our eyes liked at the list of nominees.

While Lizzo led the pack with a whopping eight nominations, including the major categories of Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Record of the Year, and H.E.R. also showed up in those categories, along with Song of the Year, many other big names, particularly women, didn’t get much love. For the record, there was plenty Beyoncé, though in genre-specific categories for The Lion King: The Gift album. Solange’s Soon As I Get Home didn’t receive any nominations, neither did rapper Rapsody’s Eve. No nods for popular newbie Megan Thee Stallion, Normani for her string of recent pop hits, Summer Walker (who reportedly missed the deadline for submission with the release of Over It), Nicki Minaj or Ari Lennox. The latter’s Shea Butter Baby was a critically-acclaimed album, and due to the lack of recognition the singer felt she received from the Soul Train Awards over the weekend, she might feel even more disheartened by this news.

Some artists have already taken to Twitter to express their confusion, including Rapsody:

Rapper Goldlink actually wrote a whole note on Instagram saying, “‘f–k Grammys til the day I die.”

But no one was more irate about the moves of the recording academy than the fans of some of these musicians, who took to Twitter to vent about the lack of recognition your favorites received. Hit the flip to see the many reactions to this year’s Grammy nominations and click here for the full list from the Grammy website. The 62nd Grammy Awards are set to air January 26 on CBS, and Alicia Keys will host for the second year in a row.

Wow, these #GRAMMYs nominations actual trash. No Ari Lennox? No Kehlani? No Solange? No Mark Ronson? Why is Lil Nas X's MIXTAPE nominated for album of the year? Only one nomination for IGOR? As much as I love Lizzo, did you really have to nominate her for every category?

👎🏾

TRASH pic.twitter.com/pwd0vRqjBW — Alex🥙™ (@marzthe_king) November 20, 2019

I love Goldlink for saying fuck the Grammys. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B2XrTus5zc — chan (@chantheplug) November 20, 2019

Solange got 0 Grammy nominations?!?!?? pic.twitter.com/pDrGE9UOeI — Utkarsh (@Utkarsh1Sharma) November 20, 2019

SiR and Ari Lennox deserved a Nom. — leadingladyofaGrammynominatedsong (@ScottieBeam) November 20, 2019

No Rapsody for best rap album?? pic.twitter.com/l9qqt2Iqjf — Ariheart1 (@ariheart1) November 20, 2019

Aight I was tryna be a one tweet bitch about the Grammys but I'ma say this shit here. Rapsody's EVE album came out in August. That was in time to be nominated, yes? Fuck outta here with the continued erasure of Black women's brilliance. — Regina N. Bradley, Ph.D. (@redclayscholar) November 20, 2019

Ari Lennox didn't get 1 nomination but [checks notes] Lizzo got 8? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/a4LCtYEAh1 — Pyer Moss Stan Account (@_Pattrice) November 20, 2019