Beauty Of 5: Which Face Roller Is Best For You?

While some of the hype around face rollers may have died down a bit, the beauty tool is still as effective as ever. Not knowing exactly what to do with a face roller is likely the reason you may not have bothered with one, but considering the benefits – improved circulation which reduces the appearance of swelling, a decrease in fine lines and wrinkles, and an increase in skin hydration – we imagine you could find 5-10 minutes to roll each night if you had the proper roller and knew how to use it.

According to DMK Skincare founder and celebrity esthetician Danné Montague-King, there are the three steps to rocking with a face roller.

Step 1: Apply a serum, oil, or spray to the face.

Step 2: Use the beauty roller in a circular motion, moving gently upward and outward for 2-3 minutes on each section of your face (the area above each brow, the area under your eyes and cheeks, your lower jawline and the sides of your face, and then your neck.) Note: The roller can be used room temperature or chilled.

Step 3: Clean the roller with alcohol wipes after every use and make sure it’s fully dry before storing away.

While all facial rollers may be created equal, they are made with different stones for added mental and emotional benefits beyond skin tightening and pore reduction. Click through to see which stone and facial roller is best for you.

One of the most common stones used in face rollers is Rose Quartz. This option from Goof Behind the Glam is made from 100 percent pure gemstone and helps promote circulation, flush toxins, tighten skin, and slim the face. Plus Rose Quartz has a natural cooling effect that’s soothing to the skin.