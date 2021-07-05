The summer heat can be rough on everybody but women know that it’s especially tough on our vaginas. That is not an area that needs excess heat and moisture. It’s unfair, really, that we have to somehow keep a naturally damp area fresh when it’s 100 degrees out. I have often had insecurities around how I, um, smell down there during the summer. I’m a very hygienic person and still can be left feeling unhygienic all because I have lady parts in the summer (well I have them all year round, to be clear). Living in a muggy city in California with air conditioning only in my bedroom, I’ve had to learn ways to keep my vagina cool during the summer. Hopefully these help you, too.

Work at a standing desk

Sitting at a desk all day isn’t good for us for many reasons, but it’s especially problematic for our vaginas during the summer—they’re just pressed up against synthetic upholstery or leather for hours. Work at a standing desk to keep a breeze going down there.