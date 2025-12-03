Close
Beauty

9 Nut-Free Beauty Products For Allergy-Prone Queens

10 Nut-Free Beauty Products Perfect For Those Who Are Allergic

Check out our curated selection of 10 nut-free beauty items for allergy-prone individuals.

Published on December 3, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

Black woman, studio and skincare with lotion for moisturizer or face cream on a gray background. Female person, model or applying product with beauty cosmetics for anti aging or soft skin on space
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Nuts are known as one of the most notorious triggers for allergies. Linked to anaphylaxis, this allergen can cause body shock, nausea, cramps, abdominal pain, itching, red eyes and so much more.

People’s harsh reaction to nuts have made beauty brands re-think the ingredients in their products. As the industry makes the necessary steps towards becoming vegan, cruelty-free, toxic-free and paraben-free, more companies are adding nuts to the list.

If you can’t so much as sniff an almond, here’s a list of nut-free beauty products that won’t irritate your allergies.

RELATED CONTENT: Melanin Beauty Awards 2025

Various face moisturisers displayed at the Consumer Council press conference in North Point. 15NOV16 SCMP/ Xiaomei Chen
Source: South China Morning Post / Getty

 

1. Eczema Honey Co Miracle Healing Cream

Sensitive skin can be really annoying, especially if its due to eczema. The Eczema Honey Co Miracle Healing Cream ($30, Eczema Honey Co.) has a nut-free formula that will sooth your skin without irritating it. 

 

2. Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum

The anti-aging Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum ($48, Dermstore) is made with botanical ingredients that exfoliates, hydrates and shrinks your pores.

 

3. Made Beautiful True Hydrating Hair Butter

Natural girls rave over Made Beautiful’s True Hydrating Hair Butter ($10, House of Beauty World). The styling cream will hydrate your hair, define curls, and eliminate frizz.

4. Earth Mama Organics

Pregnancy changes a lot of what goes on with your body. Earth Mama Organics ($2-$25, iHerb) has products that will make all moms feel more comfortable in their new bodies. Whether you want to address stretch marks or get healthy with organic tea, Earth Mama has you covered. 

5. Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

Lip balms are extremely important in a woman’s life. Hydrated lips will help you make it through the day. Drunk Elephant’s Lippe Balm ($18, Sephora) will keep your lips plump and youthful. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgq_iaelLWq/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=1uz0uw6hpbx8x

6. Beauty Counter One-Step Makeup Remover Wipes

It is detrimental to your face that you cleanse it thoroughly. That means removing makeup, oils and dirt. Beauty Counter’s One-Step Makeup Remover Wipes ($20, Beauty Counter) is proven to detoxify your face by removing all the toxins.

7. The Body Shop’s Tea Tree Oil Collection

The Body Shop has an entire collection of nut-free tea tree products($6-$16, The Body Shop). From moisturizers and toners to face washes and blemish sticks, the collection includes all that you’ll need for fresh, clear skin. 

8. Kiss Freely Sugar Scrub

This is probably the only time too much sugar isn’t a bad thing. Kiss Freely Sugar Scrub ($14, Kiss Freely) will nourish and rejuvenate your face by exfoliating the wear and tear of the day away.

 

9. Eminence Organics Exfoliating Peel

Want a product that’ll lighten the dark spots while brightening your appearance? Eminence Organics Exfoliating Peel ($79, Buy Natural Skin Care) rejuvenate your face and highlight your natural glow.

RELATED CONTENT: Sharon Chuter, Uoma Beauty Founder And Fierce Champion For Black Voices In Beauty, Dies At 38

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Related Tags

Beauty Drunk Elephant Earth Mama Organics Eczema Honey Co Melanin Beauty Awards 2025 nut allergy
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Tamar Braxton Denies Having An Affair With Mendeecees Harris, Says Attorneys Are Taking Action—'People Like To Trigger Me'

Bossip
Celebrities Attend Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks

Not So Fast! Receipts-Releasing Kandi Claims THIS Footage Proves Todd Tucker Willingly Signed Their Prenup

Bossip
Stéphane Rolland: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

What Is A Debutante? Angela Bassett And Courtney B. Vance's Daughter Bronwyn Shines At Le Bal Des Débutantes

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals

See Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Teyana Taylor At The 2025 Gotham Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close