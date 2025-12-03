10 Nut-Free Beauty Products Perfect For Those Who Are Allergic

9 Nut-Free Beauty Products For Allergy-Prone Queens
Nuts are known as one of the most notorious triggers for allergies. Linked to anaphylaxis, this allergen can cause body shock, nausea, cramps, abdominal pain, itching, red eyes and so much more.
People’s harsh reaction to nuts have made beauty brands re-think the ingredients in their products. As the industry makes the necessary steps towards becoming vegan, cruelty-free, toxic-free and paraben-free, more companies are adding nuts to the list.
If you can’t so much as sniff an almond, here’s a list of nut-free beauty products that won’t irritate your allergies.
1. Eczema Honey Co Miracle Healing Cream
Sensitive skin can be really annoying, especially if its due to eczema. The Eczema Honey Co Miracle Healing Cream ($30, Eczema Honey Co.) has a nut-free formula that will sooth your skin without irritating it.
2. Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum
The anti-aging Eminence Organic Skin Care Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum ($48, Dermstore) is made with botanical ingredients that exfoliates, hydrates and shrinks your pores.
3. Made Beautiful True Hydrating Hair Butter
Natural girls rave over Made Beautiful’s True Hydrating Hair Butter ($10, House of Beauty World). The styling cream will hydrate your hair, define curls, and eliminate frizz.
4. Earth Mama Organics
Pregnancy changes a lot of what goes on with your body. Earth Mama Organics ($2-$25, iHerb) has products that will make all moms feel more comfortable in their new bodies. Whether you want to address stretch marks or get healthy with organic tea, Earth Mama has you covered.
5. Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm
Lip balms are extremely important in a woman’s life. Hydrated lips will help you make it through the day. Drunk Elephant’s Lippe Balm ($18, Sephora) will keep your lips plump and youthful.
6. Beauty Counter One-Step Makeup Remover Wipes
It is detrimental to your face that you cleanse it thoroughly. That means removing makeup, oils and dirt. Beauty Counter’s One-Step Makeup Remover Wipes ($20, Beauty Counter) is proven to detoxify your face by removing all the toxins.
7. The Body Shop’s Tea Tree Oil Collection
The Body Shop has an entire collection of nut-free tea tree products($6-$16, The Body Shop). From moisturizers and toners to face washes and blemish sticks, the collection includes all that you’ll need for fresh, clear skin.
8. Kiss Freely Sugar Scrub
This is probably the only time too much sugar isn’t a bad thing. Kiss Freely Sugar Scrub ($14, Kiss Freely) will nourish and rejuvenate your face by exfoliating the wear and tear of the day away.
9. Eminence Organics Exfoliating Peel
Want a product that’ll lighten the dark spots while brightening your appearance? Eminence Organics Exfoliating Peel ($79, Buy Natural Skin Care) rejuvenate your face and highlight your natural glow.
