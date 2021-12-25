MadameNoire Featured Video

Someone who has everything is the hardest person to shop for and no one understands that mantra more than Gayle King. King’s bestie Oprah Winfrey is one of the wealthiest, powerful women in the world and can surely buy anything that her heart desires. So what could King buy a person who is worth $4 billion for Christmas each year?

Even though this is the season of giving, King and Winfrey have their own tradition during the holidays when it comes to gifts. They don’t give each other anything.

“She has a rule…we don’t exchange gifts because both of us feel like we don’t need anything,” King told Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Winfrey is well-off, but King isn’t doing bad herself. She has been a co-anchor for CBS This Morning and is also an editor-at-large for Winfrey’s O Magazine. So she isn’t too easy to shop for either. We wonder if birthdays are be gift-less for the longtime friends too.

Finances aside, gifting can be complex for those of us who are billionaires or even remotely well off. Understanding your best friends taste and wants can often be a shot in the dark. However, gift cards have made that task a whole lot easier. You can literally snatch up a gift card at anywhere you shop.

As far for Oprah’s annual list of her favorite things, King does shop from there. She cites the Apple Watch as one of her favorites from the list.

