MADAMENOIRE Presents’ This Week In Photos’: March 25-31 by Brianna Sharpe This Week in Photos provides the latest scoop on everything you may have missed throughout your busy workweek.

North Carolina Teacher Charged For Whipping Student With An Extension Cord by Shannon Dawson A teacher in Lenor County, North Carolina is being charged after video footage captured her hitting a student with what appeared to be a long extension cord.

If Black Don’t Crack, Do We Really Need That Facial? by Ida Harris MADAMENOIRE had an opportunity to speak with expert esthetician Sia at GlamHer Studios about Black women and skincare. As […]

Being Nice Vs. Being Kind, There’s A Difference And It Matters by MadameNoire Being kind is about doing things that are for the true betterment of other people. Here are examples of being nice vs. being kind.