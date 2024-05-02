MadameNoire Featured Video

While on a trip in St. Lucia, Angela Simmons garners attention online for her natural vacation body. Fans respect the reality TV star for unapologetically flaunting her natural curves on social media.

Lounging on the property of St. Lucia’s Stonefield Villa Resort, Angela wears a sexy, all-black one-piece swimsuit in an Instagram carousel of photos and videos she posted on April 30. The roundabout post shows a curly-haired Angela parading around the serene villa while immersing herself in sunlight and nature.

Many internet users and fans revel in Angela’s natural essence in St. Lucia, calling her a motivational natural girly.

“I love that she promotes having a natural body [and] doesn’t always feel the need to filter herself!” one user praised in the comments of the vacation shots.

“Natural bodies for the win,” another comment encouraged.

“Yeah, built, not bought,” a fan nodded at Angela’s health, wellness and body positivity movement, Built Not Bought.

“She gave me so much confidence with my body because we’re built similar! I will forever love this Queen!” a fan penned.

“I admire the fact that you got a real body; it’s so rare that it stands out!!!” another fan wrote.

Besides a St. Lucia vacation, Angela has a long history of body positivity posts on social media, some of which have gone viral.

In 2022, Angela celebrated her thick thighs with raw swimsuit photos of her strutting down the Matte Collection runway show during Miami Swim Week.

“Raw, no edit,” she captioned now-deleted images from the show on Instagram. “REAL bodies matter, and thick thighs save lives, lol.”

“We can all put filters on our photos, but I worked really hard,” Angela said during her first daytime television appearance on the Tamron Hall Show. She told Tamron that she worked hard to eat clean and work out. “I’m proud where I am right now.”

Play

When Angela is not showing off her body positivity, the fitness enthusiast is no stranger to sharing her vegan lifestyle choices.

In 2023, the fashion designer and model introduced the world to her vegan pancake, waffle and funnel cake mix brand. The new endeavor operates as a partner through Slutty Vegan and Pinky Cole. Angela’s business move comes after about 15 or 16 years of transitioning from vegetarianism to veganism.

Angela’s Cakes by Angela Simmons aims to create a unique experience for vegans with junk food cravings. Whether you’re desiring fried Oreos or fluffy pink pancakes, Angela’s Cakes’ cake mix is described as a “fun childhood nostalgic breakfast staple and dessert that reimagines [Angela’s] love of pastries,” according to the brand website. The ambitious brand also features a line of apparel, including trucker hats, t-shirts and aprons. Since the business launch, the star-studded entrepreneur regularly posts promotional videos on her social media. Angela’s Cakes can be found exclusively at Sugar Factory restaurants across the U.S. and is available online.

“To be a part of any project, I have to be passionate about it,” Angela told Forbes. “I love that we don’t have to wait for the fair to have our funnel cake. You can make it at home! Angela’s Cakes is something that matters to me. It’s a part of me and who I am. I love health and fitness, but I have a sweet tooth. I don’t just attach my name to anything.”

What do y’all think about Angela’s swimsuit shots?



