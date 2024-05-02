MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique cracked several crude jokes about Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry during a recent standup comedy show.

Some fans found themselves both amused and awkwardly hesitant as the 56-year-old comic prompted the audience to chant, “F–k you Oprah Winfrey, F–k you Tyler Perry!” during Mo’Nique’s opening set for Katt Williams’ Dark Matter tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee, April 20.

“Fuck them coon motherfuckers! I said it, nigga, say it with me!” the comedian shouted as some audience members chanted along with her. For those apprehensive and “scared” about reciting the crude phrase, Mo’Nique offered reassurance by expressing her “love” for Winfrey, oddly while calling the media maven a “Black raggedy bitch.”

The Original Queens Of Comedy star continued, “I love that Black simple-minded motherfucker. I love Oprah Winfrey’s Black ass. And we just need to bring her back to Black.”

Then, the Oscar Award-winning actress spotted an attendee in the crowd named Melvin and asked if he was a fan of Winfrey. When the audience member confirmed they were indeed a fan of the OWN network founder, Mo’Nique quipped, “Okay, well, I’m not apologizing for any motherfucking thing I say.”

Bizarrely, she asked Melvin if he could help steer Winfrey “Back to Black” by having sex with the billionaire mogul.

“I need you to bend her the f–k over and f–k her like a Nashville, Tennessee n–a would, and bring that b–h back to Black,” Mo advised Melvin, which elicited a gasp of shock from several audience members. “Oh b–h, be quiet. You gon’ get some money out of it, sh-t.”

She went on to stoke the long-time rumor that Winfrey and her best friend, Gayle King, were lesbian lovers, telling Nashville crowdgoers that she had “never seen best friends” like the duo, who have been buddies for more than 46 years. King, 69, and Winfrey, 70, have previously denied the claims.

“We ain’t seen Stedman [Graham] in 30 motherfucking years,” she added. “Who is loving Oprah and Gayle King? Each other! But we don’t want to say the shit out loud. I’m too motherf–ing old to be scared of this b–h. I’m too motherf–ing old to be intimidated by this b–h. I’m too old to hold the motherf–ing truth.”

At the end of her brutally honest comedy routine, Mo’Nique told Melvin that she enjoyed making fun of Winfrey in public.

“You know why I f–k with Oprah Winfrey, Melvin? ‘Cause that b–h tried to f–k with me privately. Well, I’m a public b–h. You try to f–k with me behind closed doors, b–h open the door up. Ding-dong, I’m gonna let your motherf–ing ass in. Now, are you gonna f–k her or not?”

Mo’Nique alleged she was blackballed from Hollywood by Perry and Winfrey.

Mo’Nique’s decades-long beef with Winfrey and Perry is no secret. The Parkers star has been vocal about her disdain for the duo. In previous interviews, the standup comic has alleged that the celebrity powerhouses blackballed her from high-paying Hollywood roles after she refused to participate in the campaign trail for Precious.

Mo’Nique — who won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2009 thanks to her role in the film — previously told TS Madison that although she was happy with the film’s success, she didn’t want to make Hollywood her “priority.” Perry and Oprah asked her to participate on more than one occasion, allegedly requesting that she take part in the press trail for “free.” When she refused, the duo allegedly began to talk bad about her around Hollywood.

During her February interview on Club Shay Shay, Mo’Nique claimed she had a recording of Perry apologizing for badmouthing her to Hollywood execs. She also alleged that Perry’s smack-talking made her lose the opportunity to play Cookie Lyon in the hit show Empire.

“I was offered that. Then, Felita called me back and said, ‘Baby girl, they said you are too difficult to work with’… Do you see how that cost my family and with no accountability? Because, oh, it’s the great Tyler Perry. No, you have got to be accountable for that. Oprah Winfrey, you have got to be accountable for what you’ve done to my family,” Mo’Nique told host Shannon Sharpe.

What did you think of Mo’s standup comedy bit in Nashville? Was it too much?

