MadameNoire Featured Video

Red beans and rice, a beloved dish from New Orleans, holds a special place in the hearts and kitchens of Louisianians. While it’s a customary meal enjoyed on Mondays, the rich cross-cultural history behind this century-old tradition adds depth and significance to its legacy.

A video shared to the Newtral Groundz Instagram page April 24 went into the storied tradition behind the significance of eating a piping hot bowl of red beans and rice on Monday in the Big Easy. In the early 19th century, Mondays were typically designated “Wash Days” for Black families across New Orleans.

The women of the household would put on a pot of red beans and rice to simmer, leaving them enough time to wash and tend to their laundry as they prepared dinner for the family.

Red beans and rice wouldn’t be complete without a delicious portion of ham or spicy sausage. According to the Camellia Brand, some believe ham was thrown into the red rice and beans dish on Monday to “reuse” the hambone cooked during Sunday dinner. The meat was also used to enhance the flavor of the dish.

The Newtral Groundz video stated, “The tradition was so practical and the meal so satisfying that it stuck.”

Historians suggest that Haitian immigrants introduced the delectable and savory dish to New Orleans during the 1800s.

In a 2023 interview on Behind the Recipe with Millie Peartree, food critic and historian Maricel Presilla recounted how Haitians carried the beloved dish to Cuba in 1791 following the Haitian Revolution, where it merged with Cuban cuisine. Enriched with their distinctive cultural spices and ingredients, red beans and rice reached new culinary heights, particularly when tantalizing proteins like ham hock and chorizo were thrown into the mix.

“There are cross-cultural similarities,” Presilla said, noting how Congri, a dish native to her hometown in Cuba, draws heavy influence from red beans and rice and Pwa Congo, Haiti’s iconic version of pigeon peas and rice.

Play

Following the Napoleonic Wars in 1809, a wave of Haitian immigrants resettled in New Orleans, bringing the culinary tradition of red beans and rice. According to Priscilla, this beloved dish soon became a staple in households across the diverse city, transcending cultural boundaries and uniting families from various backgrounds.

As highlighted in the Newtral Groundz piece, red beans and rice held a special place in the heart of renowned jazz singer and trumpeter Louis Armstrong. He loved the dish so much that he frequently signed his letters with the phrase, “Red Beans & Ricely Yours.”

According to the New York Times, Armstrong loved putting ketchup on the New Orleans staple, which he believed brought a hint of “sweetness and tang” to the culinary delight.

Sounds tasty!

When are you having your next plate of red beans and rice?

RELATED CONTENT: New Orleans Mamas Normalized Breastfeeding During Mardi Gras Season