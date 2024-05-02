MadameNoire Featured Video

P-Valley fans are getting impatient with the cast as the growing anticipation and demands for Season 3 circulate on social media.

On April 29, Shannon Thornton, best known for her role as Keyshawn on the Starz series, posted a ravishing photo of herself and three other castmates doused in melanin on what appears to be a set. The actress accompanied the image with a funny caption, but fans urged producers and the cast to drop Season 3.

“A few things: 1) I just love this photo & it needed its own moment. 2) The answer is yes. 3) I know we can “keep it,” but we’re doing it anyway!” Thornton penned in the caption.

P-Valley fans react to the melanin-rich post with a wide array of demands as it relates to Season 3.

“Just drop the damn season. I have nothing else to watch!!” a fan insisted.

“We should get a 2.5-hour premiere followed by a 20-episode season!!!” urged another fan.

“Like, are we getting 15 episodes at least? A 3&4 season? I’m from Mississippi, and a Mississippi min isn’t two years long,” another fan chimed in.

“Well, go ahead and do 4, too, then!!!” a comment challenged the cast.

“Whoever said keep it don’t speak for me!” a fan wrote.

P-Valley creator Katori Hall announced the hit Starz drama’s renewal for Season 3 with a celebratory social media post in late 2022.

On Oct. 22, Hall took to her Instagram platform with an image of a news article titled “P-Valley Renewed for Third Season at Starz,” MadameNoire reported.

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley,” Hall captioned the post. “With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen.

Since Season 2’s 2022 finale, P-Valley fans have been waiting for Season 3 amid a lawsuit against Lionsgate Entertainment and Starz.

On Jan. 12, 2022, former singer Nicci Gilbert filed a lawsuit against the producers of P-Valley for allegedly copying her themes and characters from her 2011 musical Soul Kittens Cabaret. Specifically, Gilbert claimed that she discovered eerie similarities between some of the characters on the show and in her play, including a transgender club owner named TaTa Burlesque.

In the suit, Gilbert described the plots of the two works as “Gender fluid owner of an erotic dance and performance venue inherited from loved ones. Both owners are working to save their venues from a takeover by a homophobic antagonist, who uses an ‘inside man’ to help acquire the land for Casino Developments.”

However, Gilbert lost the case when a California federal judge on Dec. 7, 2023, found no substantial similarities between the two productions.

Does this mean Season 3 is right around the corner? Fans want to know!