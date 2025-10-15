Jesse Williams on Acting, Activism & Showing Black Life Beyond America

Jesse Williams opens up about why working on Hotel Portofino mattered to him — not just as an actor, but as a storyteller who refuses to limit Black narratives to American borders.
From his roots as a teacher to his rise in Broadway, film, and TV, Jesse reflects on representation, identity, and why real life experience makes his work hit harder.
Watch as he drops gems on global Black identity, activism in art, and the power of showing up with purpose.
Read more at MadamNoir.com

More from MadameNoire
Nike SKIMS "Bodies At Work" Launch Celebration
Trending

Trending

Would You Rock The SKIMS Faux Pubic Hair Thongs? Kim K’s Latest Drop Has The Internet Divided

8hr

Patrick McMullan Archives
10 Items

10 Sexiest Black Victoria’s Secret Angels Over The Years

8hr

Talia C. Teneyuque Food Stamp Felony Charges

Locked Up For Cupcakes? A Black Woman Faces Prison Over Food Stamps But The Real Thieves Wear Suits [Op-Ed]

13hr

6:00
 

Jesse Williams on Acting, Activism & Showing Black Life Beyond America

14hr

Alabama State Homecoming 2025
28 Items

Bama State Baddies Shut It Down: Inside Alabama State’s Hottest Homecoming Yet

15hr

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long Is That Girl — Again! The 54-Year-Old Icon Becomes Estée Lauder’s New Face

16hr

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close