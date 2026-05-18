Go Easy On Your Skin! — How To Safely Exfoliate For A Smooth, Supple, & Glamorous Glow

Source: MelkiNimages / Getty As Black women work to improve skin texture, they must take some extra consideration to prevent worsening it with hyperpigmentation and inflammation. Improve the skin surface by focusing on hydration and resisting the urge to go overboard by exfoliating through abrasive methods. Check labels for protective ingredients such as Mandelic acid and PHAs in your cleansers and serums. The method used also matters, and it’s best to only exfoliate once or twice a week to prevent irritation. Try to address the root causes of underlying skin issues, such as acne control, in addition to removing the marks it often leaves behind. Grand View Research reported that the global body scrub market had a $7.66 billion net worth in 2025, which is set to reach $12 billion. Unsurprisingly, the facial scrub segment has the largest revenue share of 59%. However, black women must be mindful of facial and body scrub techniques that work with the components of melanin and not against it. RELATED CONTENT: Skincare Q&A: Photo Sensitivity, Combination Skin and Dark Circles

How Does Poor Skin Texture Show in Black Women? Clear signs of bad skin texture are bumps and rough patches. Even if the skin doesn’t have bumps or raised areas, it may look dull due to a buildup of dead skin cells. Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra are small dark papules that may develop on the face as it ages. Even if you’ve gotten rid of acne bumps and have no scars, this condition may leave behind a textured look with dark spots and uneven skin tone. When Black skin has some trauma from cuts or other injuries, it can result in keloids, which are raised, thick scars that are more common in those with darker skin tones. Common Causes You may have challenges with smooth skin due to improper exfoliation methods that have treated a buildup of dead skin cells and clogged pores. The environment plays a role, as sun damage can exacerbate hyperpigmentation. Using harsh products that cause inflammation and sensitivity is another problem. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. If you’re one of the few Black women experiencing premature aging, that loss of collagen can start allowing those fine lines and sagging to creep up. It can happen from chronic stress and the onset of metabolic disorders like diabetes and hypertension. Do Natural Skin Care Tips for Exfoliation Include SPF? Your melanin barrier provides natural protection with SPF 13, but it’s not enough to shield your skin from other sun damage and texture problems, such as dark spots and premature aging. Exfoliation removes the top layer of dead skin cells, leaving the new skin underneath more vulnerable to UV ray exposure. That’s why a proper daily sunscreen is essential to protect your skin afterward and avoid hyperpigmentation.

Source: Anna Efetova / Getty What Are Some Gentle Exfoliation Techniques for Black Skin? When caring for darker female skin, improving skin texture naturally means avoiding microtears that can produce hyperpigmentation or inflammation. That’s why chemical exfoliants are often preferred over rough scrubs. However, you can also use physical exfoliation as long as you do so with caution. Some examples of Black girl-friendly chemical exfoliants include: Mandelic acid Lactic acid Polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) Exfoliating ingrown hair treatment Those PHAs add a combination of hydration and resurfacing without irritating your skin. Their larger molecule size forces them to work slowly on the skin surface. Since they attract moisture and help prevent your collagen from breaking down, they are some of the best anti-aging skin solutions for a mature Black woman. Black women can also use the popular glycolic acid, as it’s very effective and widely used, but avoid high concentrations, particularly those in the 20 to 30% range. As Dr. Michelle Henry, Founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan, told Essence Magazine in 2025, “At those strengths, you’re essentially doing a chemical peel at home.” Enzyme masks use natural fruit enzymes to lift dead skin cells. Common fruits that supply them include: Banana peel

Pumpkin

Pineapple

Papaya The simple method involves cleansing your face and using a natural fruit mask. You can use smashed fruit and leave it on for five to 15 minutes. Frequently Asked Questions Should Black People Use SPF 50 or 30? According to Black Girl Sunscreen, using SPF 30 provides the minimum amount of sun protection that can help darker skin tones. With SPF 30, only 3% of UV rays penetrate your Melanated skin. Therefore, it is ideal for everyday usage, even if you’re not going outside that much. However, SPF 50 sunscreen only allows 2% of those UV rays to get through. This option is best for anyone with: Sensitive skin

Prone to sunburns

In direct sunlight for long periods of time In other words, anyone who will be working outside in direct sunlight all day, such as construction workers or lifeguards, may opt for the SPF 50.

What Do Africans Use to Exfoliate? The sapo sponge, also known as the African net sponge, is a common bathing and exfoliating tool used among Africans. It is popular across West Africa, but originated in Ghana. Many Black Americans have also begun using this sponge, as seen on “Black Girl Showertok.” You can easily buy one at different e-commerce stores or specialty beauty stores. It’s a long, stretched nylon net that provides deep and comfortable exfoliation. This cleaning sponge also improves skin circulation while drying very quickly to prevent bacteria. Using it can help prevent: Strawberry legs

Eczema

Back acne

Dry skin It’s very useful for scrubbing hard-to-reach areas like your back. Bathing is easy as it lathers well while effectively removing dead skin cells.