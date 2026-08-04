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At CurlFest 2026, some of the event’s most inspiring Black-owned businesses shared the stories behind their brands and what entrepreneurship means to them.

From luxury textured hair extensions and statement eyewear to handcrafted jewelry inspired by African heritage, authentic African fashion, and functional activewear, these founders discuss the passion, purpose, and perseverance that built their businesses.

Hear their advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, learn what inspires their work, and discover why showing up as your authentic self continues to be the foundation of their success.

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