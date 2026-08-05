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'LAHH' Alum Sidney Starr Arrested On Child Molestation Charges

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Alum Sidney Starr Arrested After Allegedly Molesting Teen Boy In Hotel Room, Faces Felony Child Sex Crime Charges

Sidney Starr, a former cast member of 'Love & Hip-Hop', has been accused of child molestation, allegations she strongly refutes.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Sidney Starr, Sidney Starr Child Molestation, Love & Hip-Hop
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Transgender reality television personality Sidney Starr was arrested on Aug. 2 in Georgia and is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and sexual battery involving an alleged incident with a child under the age of 16, according to reports from TMZ, People, Atlanta News First, and multiple other outlets. She’s fiercely denied the allegations.

Court records reviewed by People and Atlanta News First allege that the former Love & Hip Hop star was allegedly involved in the sexual assault of an underage minor following her arrest on Aug. 2, however, Starr released a statement to TMZ on Aug. 3 denying all of the allegations.

RELATED CONTENT: Sidney Starr Reflects On Her Self-Growth As A Trans Woman: ‘I’m Loud And Proud Now’

Sidney Starr said the allegations are false.

She said she “unequivocally denies the allegations against her and intends to vigorously defend herself through the legal process.” Her statement continued, “Allegations should not be mistaken for fact, and public opinion should never replace due process.”

Starr also stressed that the case should not be viewed as a reflection of the transgender community, stating that one person’s alleged actions should never be used to judge or stigmatize an entire group.

Sidney Starr alleged child molestation case: What happened?

According to the reports, Starr, whose legal name is Sidney Favors, was arrested at the Embassy Suites hotel in Hapeville, Georgia, on Aug. 2. Court documents state that Starr allegedly admitted to performing oral sex on a teenage boy and claimed the encounter was consensual. However, because the alleged victim is under the age of consent, authorities filed charges against her.

CBS News reported that Hapeville police officers responded to an incident at the Embassy Suites located at 3450 International Blvd., which ultimately led to Starr’s arrest. Court records reviewed by People show that she was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where she remained in custody as of this publication.

Due to the involvement of a minor, the Hapeville Police Department said no additional details about the case would be released.

On Monday, Starr’s mother, Stephanie Favors, also spoke with TMZ, saying the allegations are completely out of character and that she does not believe her daughter would engage in sexual activity with a minor. As of now, the case is still under investigation.

Who is Sidney Starr?

Sidney Starr is best known for appearing on reality television. She joined Love & Hip Hop: New York as a supporting cast member during Season 9, which aired from late 2018 through early 2019. She later appeared on the Zeus Network’s Baddies, serving as a main cast member during Baddies ATL (Season 1) in 2021 and returning for several episodes of Baddies South (Season 2) in 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: Darius McCrary Says He’s Engaged & Sidney Starr Is Just A Friend

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