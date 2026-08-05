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Tyla Fires Back At Yung Miami’s Song Theft Accusations

‘Girl, Do You Think I’m Trying To Ruin My Career?’ — Tyla Finally Fires Back At Yung Miami’s Song Theft Accusations

Last year, the former City Girls rapper suggested that the "Water" singer borrowed the idea for her “Put Me In Chanel” record after hearing Miami’s unreleased snippet, “Take Me To Chanel.”

Published on August 5, 2026
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Source: Getty

Tyla is finally addressing rumors that she copied Yung Miami’s song concept.

Last year, the former City Girls rapper suggested that the “Water” singer borrowed the idea for her “Put Me In Chanel” record after hearing Miami’s unreleased snippet, “Take Me To Chanel.” In a series of tweets, Yung Miami wrote, “this girl really ran off with my song and ion know how to feel about it mind you I played this song for this girl.”

She later made it even more obvious who she was referring to, adding, “Take me to Chanel > Put me in Chanel.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Not The Flea Market Chanel!’ Yung Miami Takes Shots At Tyla Over Alleged Song Theft — And Fans Are Losing It

During a recent interview, Tyla recalled seeing the tweets and firmly denied ever stealing the concept, explaining that the similarities were purely coincidental.

“It’s funny because… When I saw [Miami’s] tweet, I was like, ‘I think this is about me,'” she expressed. “I remember we were in this room… [Miami] played, like, 20 songs. Months later, [a writer] sent me ‘Chanel.’ So she already made the vibes and the concept. She’s like, ‘Do you like this song?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ And it’s so long after. I’m not thinking about that. But I get it, because it’s happened to me before where I felt like, ‘Damn, I played this for someone. Why does this sound similar to my song?’ That kind of happens. So I get her. But no, that’s weird. I would never do that. Girl, do you think I’m trying to ruin my career?”

Tyla also made it clear there are no hard feelings, shouting Yung Miami and emphasizing that it was all love despite the misunderstanding.

RELATED CONTENT: From ‘Water’ To Woody — Tyla Joins The Cast Of ‘Toy Story 5’

Related Tags

city girls music Put Me In Chanel Take Me To Chanel Tyla yung miami
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