CurlFest 2026 Returns With a Powerful Message About Black Beauty & Community

After a year away, CurlFest returns with an unforgettable celebration of Black beauty, culture, and community. From conversations about beauty without borders to the importance of transparency in the beauty industry, this event highlights the voices shaping the future of beauty while celebrating self-confidence, authenticity, and Black joy.

Speakers discuss why representation matters, how beauty standards continue to evolve, and why choosing yourself is the foundation of true confidence. CurlFest 2026 is more than a festival—it’s a reminder that beauty comes in every shade, texture, and expression.