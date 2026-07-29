Loyal Targets Canine Aging With New Lifespan-Extending Drugs
Not Ready To Say Goodbye? New ‘Loyal’ Drug Could Help Your Dog Live Longer
Our precious dogs deserve longevity, too. That’s why a U.S.-based biotech company is developing new drugs that could help to extend the lifespan of our beloved fur babies.
Loyal, an animal health company, is developing a range of preventive care products for dogs, aiming to address the root causes of age-related diseases and delay their onset. Their pipeline includes treatments for dogs of all sizes, including LOY-002, a daily pill designed to promote healthy aging in senior dogs. LOY-002 targets metabolic dysfunction — a key factor in age-related decline — and may help extend both lifespan and quality of life, according to the company’s website.
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The brand is also focusing on the unique needs of large and giant breed dogs, which often live only half as long as smaller breeds. To address this, the company is developing LOY-001, an injectable, and LOY-003, a daily pill, both aimed at the biological mechanisms believed to contribute to their short lifespan gap. These treatments are still in development and are projected to be approved by 2027.
“The longevity space is crowded right now, and for good reason,” Celine Halioua, founder and CEO of Loyal, told the New York Post on June 17. “We all want to figure out how to get more happy, healthy years for our loved ones —especially the furry ones.”
How long a dog lives depends on their size and breed. According to USA Today, small dog breeds — like Chihuahuas, Yorkies, Malteses, and Shih Tzus — often enjoy the longest lifespans, typically living 14 to 16 years. Medium-sized breeds, such as Golden Retrievers, French Bulldogs, and Cocker Spaniels, tend to live around 10 to 12 years. In contrast, large and giant breeds — including Great Danes, Irish Wolfhounds, and Saint Bernards — usually have the shortest lifespans, averaging just 7 to 10 years.
How do the drugs work?
According to Halioua, LOY-001 and LOY-003 can be used to boost longevity in dogs ages 7 and older that weigh at least 40 pounds. The unique drugs aim to reduce insulin levels, a hormone known as IGF-1, in large dogs, as studies show that excessive amounts of the hormone can shorten the lifespans of our big fluffy friends by up to 28 more times than smaller breeds.
Loyal’s LOY-002 is the company’s most advanced product in development and is currently on track for FDA approval by 2026, according to its website, although it may take longer to develop, Halioua noted. Designed for senior dogs ages 10 and older who weigh at least 14 pounds, the treatment is being tested in one of the largest veterinary clinical trials ever conducted, involving over 1,200 dogs across 70 clinics.
The drug targets metabolic function, which plays a critical role in essential processes like energy production, cell repair, and nutrient breakdown. As dogs (and humans) age, metabolism naturally slows, which can contribute to insulin resistance and increase the risk of age-related conditions such as cognitive decline, osteoarthritis, and even cancer. LOY-002 aims to counteract these effects, supporting healthier aging from the inside out.
“Improving metabolic health is one of the most well-validated pathways for extending both lifespan and healthspan,” Halioua added. “Research [shows] it can improve health and reduce the risk of age-related diseases across species — from mice to humans.”
The results have been strong so far, with 48 dogs showing no negative side effects after taking LOY-002 during the clinical trials.
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