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Our precious dogs deserve longevity, too. That’s why a U.S.-based biotech company is developing new drugs that could help to extend the lifespan of our beloved fur babies.

Loyal, an animal health company, is developing a range of preventive care products for dogs, aiming to address the root causes of age-related diseases and delay their onset. Their pipeline includes treatments for dogs of all sizes, including LOY-002, a daily pill designed to promote healthy aging in senior dogs. LOY-002 targets metabolic dysfunction — a key factor in age-related decline — and may help extend both lifespan and quality of life, according to the company’s website.

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The brand is also focusing on the unique needs of large and giant breed dogs, which often live only half as long as smaller breeds. To address this, the company is developing LOY-001, an injectable, and LOY-003, a daily pill, both aimed at the biological mechanisms believed to contribute to their short lifespan gap. These treatments are still in development and are projected to be approved by 2027.

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“The longevity space is crowded right now, and for good reason,” Celine Halioua, founder and CEO of Loyal, told the New York Post on June 17. “We all want to figure out how to get more happy, healthy years for our loved ones —especially the furry ones.”

How long a dog lives depends on their size and breed. According to USA Today, small dog breeds — like Chihuahuas, Yorkies, Malteses, and Shih Tzus — often enjoy the longest lifespans, typically living 14 to 16 years. Medium-sized breeds, such as Golden Retrievers, French Bulldogs, and Cocker Spaniels, tend to live around 10 to 12 years. In contrast, large and giant breeds — including Great Danes, Irish Wolfhounds, and Saint Bernards — usually have the shortest lifespans, averaging just 7 to 10 years.