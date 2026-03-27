“Closer” to GRAMMY Winner Jonathan McReynolds with MadameNoire

Hope you are well and staying safe and warm! I wanted to put GRAMMY winner, Jonathan McReynolds, on your radar for March and April this year. McReynolds’ new album, Closer, will be available on Friday, March 27th.

I’d love to schedule a virtual interview with Jonathan McReynolds to discuss his new album, book and current christian and gospel trending topics.

Here is McReynolds’ latest #1 single, “Still” which features American Idol season 23 winner, Jamal Roberts. His brand-new solo single, “One Good God” is lifted from his forthcoming album, Closer, and is available now.

Closer is Jonathan McReynolds’ most personal and spiritually centered project to date. It is an honest journey of pursuing God and getting closer to Him. Recorded live in Chicago, the album echoes the beloved sincerity of Make Room while ushering in a bold new era of sound. Jonathan fuses 80s pop, acoustic soul, and worship into a modern nostalgia that feels both familiar and revolutionary, proving once again why he remains one of the most trusted voices in inspirational music.

McReynolds also has a brand-new book out, Before You Climb Any Higher: Valley Wisdom for Mountain Dreams, in which he invites readers to redefine how they view life’s lower moments. Not just another self-help book—Before You Climb Any Higher is a candid and introspective guide to discovering rest, renewal, and purpose in the valleys of life. McReynolds draws from his unique perspective as an artist who has reached the proverbial mountaintop—nationwide tours, awards, and millions of fans.

Jonathan McReynolds is a GRAMMY-winning multi-hyphenate that shares his often counter-cultural revelations in a variety of mediums. His Christian music career has produced several chart-topping songs and albums and garnered millions of fans around the world including the likes of Stevie Wonder and Justin Bieber. Rising pop superstar Jon Batiste admits he studied McReynolds in his own Grammy-winning single “Show Me the Way”. McReynolds’s writing, both song and prose, is distinctly conversational. It is simultaneously profound yet unpretentious. McReynolds, a Columbia College alum, Moody Theological Seminary graduate and Mensa member, has starred in several film and TV projects, most notably as a celebrity judge on BET’s then highest rated show, Sunday Best.

Let me know your thoughts.

Quick Bullets on Jonathan McReynolds:

“Still” official Music Video at over 1M views (just under 2 months)

Six (6) Consecutive #1 songs at Gospel radio

Over 2M Social Audience across platforms

3X GRAMMY, MULTI DOVE, & MULTI STELLAR AWARD WINNER

New book “Before You Climb Any Higher” released on February 18, 2025

Released his debut Christmas album on 11/22 titled “Red & Green” 2024 via CCMG

Launched his independent label, Life Label Group in 2020 that features Stellar award winning, and GRAMMY nominated artist, DOE.

Jonathan most recently toured with Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Jekalyn Carr, and Israel Houghton for the One Hallelujah Tour – SOLD OUT.

Performed live at the 2024 Presidential DNC with global star, COMMON as well as performed at the White House

Inaugural Music Festival “THE WKND” hosted by Jonathan McReynolds in September was SOLD OUT and featured major Gospel artists.