How Does It Feel: Remembering D’Angelo’s Sexiest Moments

Published on October 14, 2025

The music world is mourning the loss of Grammy award-winning R&B singer D’Angelo, who has passed away at 51 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. We remember the legendary icon with a gallery of his sexiest moments inside.

Gone Too Soon

According to reports from TMZ, singer D’Angelo has sadly passed away after his battle with pancreatic cancer. The Virginia-born soul singer, known for his velvet voice, vulnerability, and raw sensuality, passed away Tuesday morning (Oct. 14) in New York City. His family has requested privacy as they grieve this immense loss.

As reported by Black America Web, D’Angelo’s passing comes less than a year after the tragic death of his former partner and fellow R&B legend Angie Stone. Together, the pair helped define a generation of neo-soul artistry rooted in authenticity and passion. They share a son together named after the late singer, Michael Archer, Jr.

D\'Angelo live in Concert - Sacramento

Source: J. Shearer / Getty

Where It All Started

D’Angelo first captured hearts in 1995 with his debut album, Brown Sugar, a project that immediately established him as a revolutionary voice in R&B. But it was his 2000 single “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” that changed everything. The video, directed by Paul Hunter, stripped away artifice, showing D’Angelo standing alone against a black backdrop, appearing nude, crooning about intimacy in a way that was both vulnerable and magnetic. The visual became one of the most talked-about moments in music video history, redefining sensuality through the male gaze.

How Does It Feel

The song earned him a Grammy award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, and the video cemented his status as an R&B sex symbol. Still, beyond the headlines, D’Angelo’s allure came from his sincerity. His lyrics and delivery embodied a deeper conversation about love, vulnerability, and Black masculinity.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with icons like Jay-Z, Q-Tip, and Snoop Dogg, influencing generations of artists from Frank Ocean to Anderson .Paak. Albums like Voodoo and Black Messiah further showcased D’Angelo’s timeless artistry. An art grounded in soul, resistance, and spirituality.

His Legacy Continues

Before his passing, friend and collaborator Raphael Saadiq shared on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that D’Angelo had been working on new material, describing him as “excited” and creatively inspired.

The Fader shared a statement from D’Angelo’s family saying:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Today, fans remember not only the man who made us all blush with “How Does It Feel” but the artist who made us feel—period.

Check out D’Angelo’s sexiest moments below:

RELATED: D’Angelo, Voice Of Neo-Soul, Dead at 51 — Cause Of Death Revealed

1. 9th Annual MTV Movie Awards

9th Annual MTV Movie Awards Source:Getty

 American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, shirtless with a black headband and black trousers, in the press room of the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, held at Sony Pictures Studios, in Culver City, California, 3rd June 2000.

2. Heartthrob

2000 MTV Movie Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

 American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, shirtless with a black headband and black trousers, in the press room of the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, held at Sony Pictures Studios, in Culver City, California, 3rd June 2000.

3. Screaming

2000 MTV MOVIE AWARDS Source:Getty

 D’Angelo performs on the ‘2000 MTV Movie Awards’ at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Ca. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

4. That Voice

Paul Natkin Archive Source:Getty

D’Angelo performing in Chicago, Illinois on April 4, 2000 (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

5. Ladies Love D’Angelo

Photo of D\'ANGELO Source:Getty

The ladies always loved D’Angelo. CIRCA 2000: (Photo by Nicky J. Sims/Redferns)

6. Punching The Air At This News

D Angelo Source:Getty

D’Angelo, performing on stage, Axion Beach Rock Festival, Zeebrugge, Belgium, 15th July 2000. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images)

7. Live At Le Bataclan

D'Angelo Performing Live At Le Bataclan Source:Getty

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 15: D’Angelo performs live on stage at le Bataclan, on July 15, 2012, Paris, France. (Photo by SADIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

8. Sexy At Hollywood Premieres

'Scream 2' Hollywood Premiere Source:Getty

American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, wearing sunglasses and a black leather coat, attends the Hollywood premiere of ‘Scream 2’, held at Mann’s Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California, 10th December 1997. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

9. And Always Sexy On Stage

D'Angelo Source:Getty

American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, wearing an open black shirt with his chest exposed, attends the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, held at Sony Pictures Studios, in Culver City, California, 3rd June 2000. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

10. One Of Our Favorites

2000 MTV Movie Awards Source:Getty

American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, wearing an open black shirt with his chest exposed, attends the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, held at Sony Pictures Studios, in Culver City, California, 3rd June 2000. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

11. A True Legend

2000 MTV Movie Awards Source:Getty

American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, wearing an open black shirt with his chest exposed, attends the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, held at Sony Pictures Studios, in Culver City, California, 3rd June 2000. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

12. Look At The Smize

D'Angelo And The Vanguard - Los Angeles performance Source:Getty

Singer/Songwriter D’Angelo And The Vanguard perform at Club Nokia on June 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

13. Yessss

D'Angelo and the Vanguard Perform at The Bomb Factory in Dallas Texas Source:Getty

14. Like Come On

\"Divas 2000\" Tribute to Diana Ross Source:Getty

Singer D’Angelo walks backstage at the VH1 special concert “Men Strike Back” 11 April, 2000, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

15. A Masterpiece

D\'Angelo at KMEL All Star Jam 1996 Source:Getty

August 3 D’Angelo backstage at KMEL Summer Jam 1996 at Shoreline Amphitheater. Event held on August 3, 1996 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

 

  

16. Lip To Mic Is Wild & We Love It

KMEL Summer Jam 1996, Mountain View CA Source:Getty

D’Angelo performs during KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 3, 1996 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

17. Even In Motion, He’s Hot

27th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2016 Source:Getty

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 24: D’Angelo performs live for fans at the 2016 Byron Bay Bluesfest on March 24, 2016 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

18. Forever Bae

singer D'Angelo live in Concert - Sacramento Source:Getty

D’Angelo during D’Angelo Live in Concert – Sacramento at the Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

19. Abs Only God Could Etch

2000 MTV MOVIE AWARDS Source:Getty

 D’Angelo performs on the ‘2000 MTV Movie Awards’ at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, Ca. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

20. We Love You D’Angelo

Paul Natkin Archive Source:Getty

Singer D’Angelo (born Michael Eugene Archer) performs on stage at the Aire Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois, April 4, 2000. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

21. A Man

9th Annual MTV Movie Awards Source:Getty

 American singer and songwriter D’Angelo, shirtless with a black headband and black trousers, in the press room of the 2000 MTV Movie Awards, held at Sony Pictures Studios, in Culver City, California, 3rd June 2000.

22. Rest Easy, D’Angelo

D'Angelo Devil's Pie trailer Source:Carine Bijlsma

Rest In Peace, D’Angelo. We will never forget how you made us feel. 

