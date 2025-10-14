How Does It Feel: Remembering D’Angelo’s Sexiest Moments

Remembering D’Angelo: A Voice That Redefined R&B ✕

The music world is mourning the loss of Grammy award-winning R&B singer D’Angelo, who has passed away at 51 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. We remember the legendary icon with a gallery of his sexiest moments inside.

Gone Too Soon

According to reports from TMZ, singer D’Angelo has sadly passed away after his battle with pancreatic cancer. The Virginia-born soul singer, known for his velvet voice, vulnerability, and raw sensuality, passed away Tuesday morning (Oct. 14) in New York City. His family has requested privacy as they grieve this immense loss.

As reported by Black America Web, D’Angelo’s passing comes less than a year after the tragic death of his former partner and fellow R&B legend Angie Stone. Together, the pair helped define a generation of neo-soul artistry rooted in authenticity and passion. They share a son together named after the late singer, Michael Archer, Jr.

Where It All Started

D’Angelo first captured hearts in 1995 with his debut album, Brown Sugar, a project that immediately established him as a revolutionary voice in R&B. But it was his 2000 single “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” that changed everything. The video, directed by Paul Hunter, stripped away artifice, showing D’Angelo standing alone against a black backdrop, appearing nude, crooning about intimacy in a way that was both vulnerable and magnetic. The visual became one of the most talked-about moments in music video history, redefining sensuality through the male gaze.

How Does It Feel

The song earned him a Grammy award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, and the video cemented his status as an R&B sex symbol. Still, beyond the headlines, D’Angelo’s allure came from his sincerity. His lyrics and delivery embodied a deeper conversation about love, vulnerability, and Black masculinity.

Throughout his career, he collaborated with icons like Jay-Z, Q-Tip, and Snoop Dogg, influencing generations of artists from Frank Ocean to Anderson .Paak. Albums like Voodoo and Black Messiah further showcased D’Angelo’s timeless artistry. An art grounded in soul, resistance, and spirituality.

His Legacy Continues

Before his passing, friend and collaborator Raphael Saadiq shared on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that D’Angelo had been working on new material, describing him as “excited” and creatively inspired.

The Fader shared a statement from D’Angelo’s family saying:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Today, fans remember not only the man who made us all blush with “How Does It Feel” but the artist who made us feel—period.

