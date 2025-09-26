Civil Rights & Social Justice

Assata Shakur Quotes: Freedom, Resistance & Justice Live On

Published on September 26, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

assata-shakurs-quotes

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

 

The world mourns the loss of Assata Shakur, the revolutionary, activist, and legendary Black woman whose life and words have shaped generations. Read more about her life and legacy inside through a list of quotes about freedom, resistance and justice.

Known as one of the most influential figures of the Black liberation movement, Assata Shakur dedicated her life to freedom, resistance, and justice (even when it came at a cost).

Related Stories

Born JoAnne Deborah Byron in Queens, New York, in 1947,  Assata Shakur grew into her activism during the height of racial and political turmoil in America. As a member of the Black Panther Party and later the Black Liberation Army, she fought tirelessly against systemic oppression and state violence toward Black people. It wasn’t just her actions that left a mark, but also Assata Shakur’s quotes. Her reflections on freedom and justice have continued to resonate, offering guidance and courage to those still fighting today.

One of her most quoted lines, “I have been locked up by the lawless. Handcuffed by the haters. Gagged by the greedy. And, if I know anything at all, it’s that a wall is just a wall and nothing more at all. It can be broken down.”

This quote speaks to her unwavering belief in resistance. For Shakur, walls (whether literal prisons or the figurative barriers of racism) were never permanent. Her voice reminded us that liberation is always possible, even in the face of relentless opposition.

Shakur’s life wasn’t without controversy. In 1977, she was convicted of the killing of a New Jersey state trooper, a charge she maintained was politically motivated and rooted in the government’s efforts to silence radical Black activists. She later escaped prison and was granted political asylum in Cuba, where she lived until her passing. Despite decades of exile, her influence remained global. Her autobiography, Assata: An Autobiography, is considered required reading for anyone seeking the truth about the Black struggle in America.

Her teachings on justice remain strikingly relevant. In her words: “Nobody in the world, nobody in history, has ever gotten their freedom by appealing to the moral sense of the people who oppress them.”

The reminder that real change requires action, resistance, and courage and it still rings true in today’s fight against systemic racism, mass incarceration, and inequality.

Assata’s passing marks the end of a life lived with purpose and defiance, but her spirit is far from gone. She leaves behind a blueprint for freedom and a reminder that the struggle for justice continues. As we honor her, we carry her words forward: freedom is a constant fight, and it’s one worth never giving up.

Check out some of the most beloved Assata Shakur quotes below:

1. The Key To Life As A Black Person In America

Source:rushljr

2. We Had To Learn

Source:RamarumoTshiko1

3. A Reminder To Take Action

Source:dreamvillagehq

4. Only A Fool

Source:AlbaMokopane

5. A People’s R/evolution

Source:thecrisismag

6. The Truth About Freedom

Source:vapemyworld

7. What The Revolutionary Woman Needs

Source:theblackdetour

8. Knowledge Will Help Set You Free

Source:MarchingHere

Related Tags

Assata Shakur
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

Rest In Power: Assata Shakur, Revolutionary, Author, & Black Liberation Icon Passes Away At 78

Bossip
Ajike Owens Susan Lorincz

‘The Perfect Neighbor’: Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens’ Killer Susan Lorincz Subject Of New Netflix True Crime Documentary

Bossip
Black In White Portrait Series

'Black In White' Portrait Series: Bevy Smith Invites Us To Have A Seat At Her Table

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet

Drama Free? 5 Times Cardi B Showed Growth During Her Press Tour

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Beautiful black woman applying face luxury sunscreen or moisturizer cream for perfect hydrated healthy fresh skin care - Cosmetic dermatology product concept
6 Items

5 Simple Steps For Healthier, More Beautiful Skin

Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close