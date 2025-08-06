Mompreneurs: Honoring Otis Redding’s Legacy With Karla Redding-Andrews

✕



Karla Redding-Andrews is carrying forward the legacy of her late father—the legendary Otis Redding—grounded in community, philanthropy, and empowering the next generation. In this episode of Mompreneurs, she opens up about preserving her father’s legacy and the powerful role her mother played in building—and protecting—everything he left behind.

The Otis Redding estate includes the Otis Redding Foundation, the Otis Redding Museum, and the Otis Redding Center for the Arts—all based in downtown Macon, Georgia. Managing the late singer’s legacy is a family affair. His widow, Zelma Redding, serves as founder and president of the foundation, while their daughter Karla plays a key role as vice president and executive director.

Karla’s sons, Justin and Jarred, are also involved—leading the foundation’s global initiatives and handling merchandising. “They grew up right underneath this, and I think that’s why they just fell into place,” Karla said. “They are proud to be a part of it.”

Together, the family works to honor the life and impact of the music icon—whose raw, soulful voice continues to resonate decades after his passing. Redding’s life was tragically cut short in a plane crash at just 26 years old.

“I have to give all the props to my mom who, immediately with the loss of my dad, stepped up and said, I got to protect what Otis lost his life for.”

In the face of unimaginable grief, Zelma stepped forward to protect her husband’s legacy, laying the foundation for what would become her life’s work.

Today, she oversees the estate, maintaining control over Otis Redding’s name, image, likeness, and music catalog. “You don’t do anything with Otis Redding until you get it approved by Zelma,” said Karla. “She’s so inspiring to be able to say, ‘I got this. In honor of my husband, I am not going to let his legacy die.’”

Zelma was just 25 when she was widowed, left to raise their three children and safeguard the estate. While healing from heartbreak, she moved forward with incredible strength—making it work, and then some.

The matriarch returned to school to earn her business degree. She not only put their three children through private school and college, but also maintained the family’s 300-acre ranch, later expanding the property to 600 acres.

When asked how she managed it all, her mother simply said, “I don’t know how I did it, but I knew it had to be done.”

“That’s what we do as powerful moms and Black women, we figure it out. We are not gonna let anything beat us.”

With Zelma at the helm, the family carries forward the musician’s deep commitment to community. Known for his philanthropic spirit, Otis made time to give back, offering music education, scholarships, and opportunities to young people. “Especially for our kids, our Black and Brown kids,” Karla said.

That mission lives on through the Otis Redding Foundation, which exists to “empower, enrich, and motivate” youth through music. The family remains dedicated to building that legacy.

“It’s not for personal gain—it’s for our community, to honor the legacy of Otis Redding and everything that he put in place for us before he died.”

Karla absorbed everything her mother taught her about the business, and has since blazed her own path, taking her father’s legacy worldwide. With a background in marketing and PR, she’s played a key role in expanding the foundation’s reach beyond the states.

Looking ahead, her vision is to continue growing the Otis Redding Foundation’s impact, spreading her father’s passion for music education and uplifting young people through the arts.

“My whole team puts their heart and soul into making a difference in the life of a child, and I want the world to know that,” she shared. “We have created something that is so magical and special all in the name of the Otis Redding legacy.”

