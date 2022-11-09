This year, MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful have teamed up for the grand return of iOne Digital’s Melanin Awards. The goal: Celebrate and amplify the best Black-owned beauty brands with honest reviews from our editorial staff. We’ve spent the last few months diving deep into the realm of foundations, serums, bundles and more, and have emerged all the better for it.

Now, we welcome you to immerse yourself into our beautyverse where you’ll have the opportunity to explore and shop all the winning products of the 2022 Melanin Awards.

Along the journey, be sure to check out our stunning HelloBeautiful digital cover, featuring multi-hyphenate superstar La La Anthony. Her hair brand, Inala, is replete with the Triple Threat Tonic, a scentless formula that immediately hydrates and smooths tresses. It’s a must-have and this year’s Newbie award winner.

We hope you enjoy this experience as much as we enjoyed creating it for you.