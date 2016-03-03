10 Reasons Your First Date Should Be A Lunch Date

1 of 10

First dates are never easy. There is a ton of pressure to make sure that your first impression isn’t a total bust and that you put your best foot forward. And while the knee-jerk reaction might be to have your potential boo plan a romantic dinner and a night out on the town, we here at MadameNoire have a slightly different perspective. Instead of a candlelit dinner, why not consider a midday meal? Here’s why a first date lunch is definitely the way to go. Less Pressure Probably the most obvious benefit of opting for a more casual lunch date is the lessening of those first-date jitters. Instead of feeling like the pressure is on over a romantic dinner, a lunch date will feel far more laid back and easy-going. Plus you won’t be surrounded by other couples who could be piling on the PDA and making your first date more uncomfortable.

You’ll Save Some Cash Another added bonus to a lunch date: Saving some dough! Dinner can get pricey quick. From the appetizers to the entrees and maybe even dessert, a nice dinner with a new squeeze can quickly rise to the three figure mark. So keep the bill down with a lighter lunch date.

No Need For Nookie While we’re not saying that a romantic dinner will inevitably cause some horizontal action, one definitely helps to lead to the other. So if you’re not trying to get down like that with your new love interest then perhaps keeping the first date activities to daytime hours will help to relieve some of the pressure.

It’s A Better Conversation Starter An important part of a first date is definitely having good, meaningful conversations. While you don’t need to tackle hard-hitting questions on a first date, it’s still good to have more than a fluff-filled exchange. So instead of yelling over a cacophony of other voices, background music and the clanging of plates and pans, opt for a quieter lunch date where you can truly take in the other person’s words and thoughts.

It’s Easier To Test The Waters A lunch date will also afford you the opportunity to test the waters. There’s something about a romantic dinner that makes a person feel like they’re in it for the long haul. Not that one date can determine a future with the person sitting across from you, but dinner seems trickier to worm your way out of if things go south than lunch would be. An unexpected text or work commitment seems much more plausible at one in the afternoon than at nine at night.

But You Can Also Extend The Good Times But maybe your date isn’t going poorly. Maybe it’s the exact opposite. Maybe you’re having an utterly fabulous time and want the opportunity to spend a few more hours with your potential beau. Having a lunch date that wraps up around 2 p.m.-ish affords you the luxury of catching a movie, going for a walk in the park or doing another fun activity.

It’s Easier To Get Reservations This might not be the most appealing of reasons, but it’s still a fact: If you want to go to a hot new restaurant to impress your date then reservations will be much easier to come by if you’re aiming for lunch rather than dinner.

You Can Take It Outside Nothing makes a meal better than being able to enjoy it outdoors when the weather is absolutely beautiful. And while dining outside at night can certainly have its advantages, there’s something even more special about the sun beating down on your face and a warm breeze dancing across your skin as you chow down with a cutie at a great restaurant.

You Can Dress Casual Another advantage of going for a lunch date rather than dinner: Your clothing options! While every girl loves to get dolled up in that hot dress and gorgeous heels to impress a suitor, there’s something nice about being able to rock an awesome pair of jeans and cute top in front of a guy you’re attracted to. Being able to be casual will give him a chance to see the real you in everyday clothes and take some of the pressure off showing your, ahem, assets on the first date.