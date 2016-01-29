Celebrities Who Like Backdoor Action And Aren’t Afraid To Admit It

1 of 13

You may have thought you knew all of the star-studded TMI, but these celebrities are about to take sex talk to a new level. Amber Rose and Kanye West aren’t the only ones who put their backdoor business on front street. And now we’re wondering if everyone in tinsel town has some bedroom habits and fetishes they’d like to share. We never would have guessed in a million years that anal play was quite so popular behind closed doors in Hollywood. But we would have been wrong on several counts if we would have assumed it wasn’t true. These celebrities were very upfront about what they like out back. And all of our jaws are still on the floor. You’ll never believe which red carpet regulars like backdoor action — and how comfortable they are with telling people what they really like in the bedroom. Kanye West Amber Rose made sure that if we didn’t know how Kanye West got down before, now we know…

Charlamagne Tha God If you haven’t heard this hilarious exchange between Charlamagne Tha God and Nicki Minaj, it’s time to tune in.

He wouldn’t mind eating hers, likes his munched on, and isn’t afraid to give all of the hilarious details about how it goes down.

Tracy Morgan We’ll just leave this quote from 2009 right here: “I like fu–ing a–! Ain’t nothin’ like the butthole. The a– is a delicacy, goddamn it. I’d put hot sauce on it. When you eat the brown hole, that’s when her toes do this.” [Sticks legs out and curls toes]

Omarion His song “Post To Be” had the whole world singing about eating the booty “like groceries.” And according to the red carpet confession of his girlfriend, Apryl Jones, he might do a lot more than just sing about it…

50 Cent Curtis Jackson told Howard Stern that he had his salad tossed once (he would later claim it was Vivica) and called it an “experience.”: “I was getting a blowjob, then she just went further then she had to.”

Trey Songz He made a whole song about eating “Cake.”

Trick Daddy Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you the founder of Eat A Booty Day.

Chris Brown Just in case there was any confusion, rapper Chris Brown celebrated Eat A Booty Day by posting this photo to his Instagram page.

Kevin Gates Rapper Kevin Gates said in a viral video that “Real ni–as eat booty… I don’t get tired!”

Olivia Munn Amber Rose may not be the only one to out her ex’s sexual proclivities. Back in 2012, somebody leaked Olivia Munn’s dirty text messages to Chris Pine, which included such gems as “lick my tight a–hole.” And since it happened suspiciously close to leaked pictures of the pair on a dinner date — and Munn’s vehement denial that they ever dated — a lot of people suspect that the leak might have been by Pine.

Lance Armstrong Be famous and eat booty and someone’s sure to tell everyone. Even Lance Armstrong was snitched on by comedian April Macie. She told Howard Stern that she once walked in on her friend with her tongue all the way inside Lance Armstrong’s salad — and then he offered her the opportunity to do the same. She politely declined.