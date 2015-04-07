A Temptress In Sheep’s Clothing? 15 Signs Your ‘Friend’ Is Interested In Your Man

1 of 15

While it’s never good to be super paranoid in a relationship or go around accusing people of having wandering eyes, that doesn’t mean you don’t watch for signs of shadiness coming from your camp. Unfortunately, not everyone who claims they are your friend will have your best interest at heart. In fact, some will go as far as to be nice so they can get what they really want. Here are some warning signs that your so-called friend wants your man. One can only hope you’re with someone who’s loyal and has no time for birds. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t clean your house of unnecessary drama. Some friends are close to their pal’s significant other, and that’s okay–as long as you’re cool with it. You may want to pay attention to how much TLC your friend tries to give to your guy. Consider it a warning sign if she can’t help but always hang off of his arm and goes to great lengths to get his attention.

Always needs to physically flirt/touch Pastor always said, “Don’t call cute what will get you killed.” While it’s understandable that some folks love physical contact and attention, that doesn’t mean your man becomes the ATM of intimacy. Did we not learn from Apollo and Kenya?

Gives you a verbal warning “Honey, you better hold onto your man before I take him for myself.” Heeding a warning does not mean you can’t take a joke, but there is nothing funny about a friend letting you know that they have an interest in your man. At some point you need to weigh how many times you can hear “I want your man” before you have to call that friend out for being disrespectful.

Tries desperately to get alone time Now this one should really be a red flag. After all, why does your friend need to spend alone time with your man? Unless she’s helping him look for your engagement ring, it’s okay to side-eye requests for one-on-one lunches and other engagements that don’t involve you.

Will blow you off…unless you’re with him Isn’t it funny how your friend is always busy or cancels on outings that involve the two of you, but will clear her schedule whenever you’re with your guy and invite her somewhere? This may not be an issue for you if your man is really funny or the life of the party, but take a mental note if your dates turn into a threesome with this particular friend.

Loves sharing “wild” stories Certain topics should be kept between girlfriends and not mixed company. Some women with no shame aren’t afraid to discuss their sexual prowess and tricks for the sake of getting attention. If your gal is always bringing up what she can do in the bed in front of your guy, cut that conversation short.

Defends him to no end Now, before you go off the deep end, do make sure that you’re not truly being mean to your man. One can only hope that you have people in your camp who will give it to you straight. However, look out for that friend who’s always coming to your man’s rescue. Obviously everything he does can’t be perfect, so why is she so pressed to treat him like an unblemished savior?

Constantly texts him It’s pretty bad when your man is asking you why your friend is always texting him. While you shouldn’t search through your guy’s phone (there is a thing called trust…), that doesn’t give your “friend” the right to text him around the clock. If she’s that desperate to phone a friend, she should be hitting up your phone.

“Jokingly” throws shade at you around him In a world full of haters and those who don’t wish you well, who knew you had to watch out for the very people you call friend? If your friend is constantly criticizing you in front of your man, you need to nip that in the bud.

Drops subtle hints Body language is a very powerful thing. Sometimes people don’t need to open their mouths to reveal their true intentions. Keep your eyes open for supposed friends who always feel the need to dress extra nice–or revealing–in front of your guy. And let’s not forget those who have no problem sending “subliminal” messages.

Is eager to learn his life story Asking if your man has a brother or cute friend is one thing, but trying to learn his life story is overkill. Hopefully your conversations with this particular friend don’t turn into a monologue about your guy, his background, his career endeavors and the things he loves in life.

Others around you can see it too As much as your guy would like to call you crazy, if others start to notice your friend’s questionable behavior too, it’s time to have a conversation. While certain ladies are more sly than others, that doesn’t mean they can fly under everyone’s radar.

Shows signs of jealousy PDA can really be annoying since most people aren’t interested in seeing folks slobber on each other. However, if your friend seems grossed out at the thought of you being loving with your guy, there might be some jealousy issues there. As long as you aren’t making anyone feel like the third wheel, it shouldn’t be physically uncomfortable for a friend to see you happy in your relationship.

Is normally confident, but lacks self-esteem around your guy Where the heck did this come from? Cue the sob music for your friend who apparently loses all of her confidence every time she’s around your man. Why must people be so thirsty for a compliment?