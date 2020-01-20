Words Of Work Wisdom: Quotes From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. To Inspire You In Business

Martin Luther King, Jr., said more than a few wise things about life. But some of his best quotes can be used to inspire business people and entrepreneurs.

Dr. King achieved success with his goal of equality for all because of his approach. “First, he defined his dream, and then, he created a plan for how his dream could be realized. This same strategy can be applied with great success to businesses,” reports Christian Science Monitor.

Drawing a distinct parallel between the two, the CS Monitor went on to say, “Most businesses start with a dream. Entrepreneurs and founders generally dream of a new product or service they will introduce – and the riches that will follow. The problem is that most businesses don’t realize the success they initially envisioned.”

Sometimes the reason for that lack of success is a lack of motivation. And while we all know it’s far more important to be disciplined (because you won’t always be motivated), when you need a mental pick-me-up sometimes a quote is just the trick to help you refocus, rework your strategy, and, frankly, get to work. Here are nine from Martin Luther King Jr. to help you in business.