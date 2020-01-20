Words Of Work Wisdom: Quotes From Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. To Inspire You In Business

1 hour ago  |  
By Ann Brown

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Martin Luther King, Jr., said more than a few wise things about life. But some of his best quotes can be used to inspire business people and entrepreneurs.

Dr. King achieved success with his goal of equality for all because of his approach. “First, he defined his dream, and then, he created a plan for how his dream could be realized. This same strategy can be applied with great success to businesses,” reports Christian Science Monitor.

Sometimes the reason for that lack of success is a lack of motivation. And while we all know it’s far more important to be disciplined (because you won’t always be motivated), when you need a mental pick-me-up sometimes a quote is just the trick to help you refocus, rework your strategy, and, frankly, get to work. Here are nine from Martin Luther King Jr. to help you in business.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Trending on MadameNoire

Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN