15 Secrets You Should Keep From Your Partner

1. That Sex Thing You’re Thinking About Trying Unless you really mean it. Because once you get his hopes up he’s never going to stop asking you about it.



2. When You Faked It Source: Westend61 / Getty You spared his feelings once. And if you ever want him to believe in the real thing, you should keep sparing them. Next time instead of faking the funk, tell him the truth. Then work on getting there together.



3. Your Work Crush Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty As long as you’re not acting on it, that’s something that you can keep between you and those fantasies you have when you’re supposed to be doing work.



4. Your Ex’s Sex Game Source: filadendron / Getty Never, never, ever, ever compare your current boo’s sex game to your last one’s. As a matter of fact, we’re pretty sure that he’d be cool if you just pretended that you two never had sex at all.



5. That You Hate His Mother Source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova / Getty Even if he badmouths her first, even if she is the devil herself. It’s impossible to come out on the right side of this. Best case scenario, every conversation from now on will start with “I know you hate my mother but…” Worst-case scenario, you could drive a permanent wedge in the relationship.



6. That His Friend Made A Pass Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty One drunken night, he compliments your curves and mentions, “If you weren’t dating my boy…” Your best move? Let it go. He’ll feel compelled to throw away years of friendship to protect his manhood, and he could start to resent you when he starts missing his friend.



7. That You’ve Cheated Source: skynesher / Getty Even if the story is as old as your high school days. It could plant a seed of doubt that he won’t be able to forget.



8. He’s Doing That Wrong Source: DragonImages / Getty If you ever want him to do it again, that is. Men are more sensitive than they look. Instead of focusing on the mistakes he made when cleaning the kitchen, highlight the things he did right. Next time, be more specific about your instructions.



9. That You’re Secretly In Love With Idris Elba Source: Michael Buckner / Getty He may not be able to handle hearing that you think Idris Elba is your soul mate. Unless you enjoy watching him sulk every time you re-watch No Good Deed, you should probably keep it to yourself.



10. What You Do In the Bathroom Source: Zave Smith / Getty No matter how close you are, it’s better to keep some of your plucking, plumbing, and pruning secrets to yourself. You’ll be grateful for the mystery later.



11. You’re Ex Never Did That Source: shironosov / Getty Your ex never left the toilet seat up/forgot to bring you flowers/yelled at you like that, so he shouldn’t either. That might be true, but you should definitely keep it to yourself. It’s better to call him out on his behavior without any comparisons in mind.



12. How Many Sex Partners You Had Source: Goodboy Picture Company / Getty There are zero reasons to bring this up on your own. And if he asks, he’s insecure enough about the topic for you to plead the fifth.



13. You Hate His Friends Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Being the woman that comes between a man and his friends is never a good look.



14. He Needs to Man Up Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty There is just no way to say this without it sounding emasculating



15. When You Think You’re Getting Fat Source: Soils Puoane / CurvyNoire We all have body issues, but why put the poor man in this position? Anything he says about it is going to be wrong. Better to dish about this one with your friends and ask him to join your gym. RELATED CONTENT: Phone Foreplay — 4 Spicy Sexting Tips To Keep Them Wanting More