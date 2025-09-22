Relationships

15 Secrets You Should Keep From Your Partner

Are you sure you should be sharing everything with your significant other?

Published on September 22, 2025

Happy, love and couple on bed laugh for relaxing, resting and bonding in hotel room. Marriage, relationship and black man and woman in bedroom for affection, commitment and talking on valentines day
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Are you sure you should be sharing everything with your significant other? Or are there secrets you should keep (that could save the relationship). We think the latter is the case. Here are 15 secrets you should keep from your significant other.

5 Orgasms Hacks That Will Leave You Breathless — In The Best Way

1. That Sex Thing You’re Thinking About Trying

Unless you really mean it. Because once you get his hopes up he’s never going to stop asking you about it.

2. When You Faked It

Portrait of smiling young couple sitting on bed
Source: Westend61 / Getty

You spared his feelings once. And if you ever want him to believe in the real thing, you should keep sparing them. Next time instead of faking the funk, tell him the truth. Then work on getting there together.

3. Your Work Crush

Business people in the office.
Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

As long as you’re not acting on it, that’s something that you can keep between you and those fantasies you have when you’re supposed to be doing work.

4. Your Ex’s Sex Game

Lesbian couple
Source: filadendron / Getty

Never, never, ever, ever compare your current boo’s sex game to your last one’s. As a matter of fact, we’re pretty sure that he’d be cool if you just pretended that you two never had sex at all.

5. That You Hate His Mother

Couple family relationship problem conflict misunderstanding quarrel African American woman wife girlfriend angry mad husband boyfriend man sitting on bed night quarrelling screaming shouting arguing
Source: Yuliia Kaveshnikova / Getty

Even if he badmouths her first, even if she is the devil herself. It’s impossible to come out on the right side of this. Best case scenario, every conversation from now on will start with “I know you hate my mother but…” Worst-case scenario, you could drive a permanent wedge in the relationship.

6. That His Friend Made A Pass

Friends toasting with white wine on a party at home.
Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

One drunken night, he compliments your curves and mentions, “If you weren’t dating my boy…” Your best move? Let it go. He’ll feel compelled to throw away years of friendship to protect his manhood, and he could start to resent you when he starts missing his friend.

7. That You’ve Cheated

Diverse athletic couple talking during sports training in a gym.
Source: skynesher / Getty

Even if the story is as old as your high school days. It could plant a seed of doubt that he won’t be able to forget.

8. He’s Doing That Wrong

Couple Playing Cards after Work
Source: DragonImages / Getty

If you ever want him to do it again, that is. Men are more sensitive than they look. Instead of focusing on the mistakes he made when cleaning the kitchen, highlight the things he did right. Next time, be more specific about your instructions.

9. That You’re Secretly In Love With Idris Elba

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

He may not be able to handle hearing that you think Idris Elba is your soul mate. Unless you enjoy watching him sulk every time you re-watch No Good Deed, you should probably keep it to yourself.

10. What You Do In the Bathroom

Young woman relaxing in bubble bath with feet up
Source: Zave Smith / Getty

No matter how close you are, it’s better to keep some of your plucking, plumbing, and pruning secrets to yourself. You’ll be grateful for the mystery later.

11. You’re Ex Never Did That

Young man comforting depressed wife
Source: shironosov / Getty

Your ex never left the toilet seat up/forgot to bring you flowers/yelled at you like that, so he shouldn’t either. That might be true, but you should definitely keep it to yourself. It’s better to call him out on his behavior without any comparisons in mind.

12. How Many Sex Partners You Had

Affectionate young couple talking and laughing in bed in the morning
Source: Goodboy Picture Company / Getty

There are zero reasons to bring this up on your own. And if he asks, he’s insecure enough about the topic for you to plead the fifth.

13. You Hate His Friends

Happy young bride toasting drink while giving speech
Source: Klaus Vedfelt / Getty

Being the woman that comes between a man and his friends is never a good look.

14. He Needs to Man Up

Unhappy young couple
Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

There is just no way to say this without it sounding emasculating

15. When You Think You’re Getting Fat

CurvyNoire
Source: Soils Puoane / CurvyNoire

We all have body issues, but why put the poor man in this position? Anything he says about it is going to be wrong. Better to dish about this one with your friends and ask him to join your gym.

MadameNoire

